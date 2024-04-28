Singapore-born playwright Chay Yew receives Doris Duke Artist Award 2024

SINGAPORE – Singapore-born, New York-based playwright director Chay Yew has been named one of six recipients of the Doris Duke Artist Awards.

The award comes with US$525,000 (S$715,000) in unrestricted funds and up to US$25,000 in retirement funds.

Established in 2012, the award recognises artists for their achievements in contemporary dance, jazz and theatre. Given by the Doris Duke Foundation, it is billed as the largest prize for the performing arts in the United States.

A statement on the foundation’s website states: “The unrestricted nature of the award allows artists to use the funds for either personal or professional needs and enjoy the freedom to pursue projects of their choosing.”

Chay posted on his Facebook page on April 27 that he had been sitting on the news, announced by the foundation on April 25, for months “because I was unable to process this immense recognition. And in many ways, I still can’t”.

He added: “I am, however, extremely grateful and deeply honoured to receive the 2024 Doris Duke Artist Award.”

The 53-year-old left Singapore after his first script As If He Hears, about the relationship between a volunteer in an Aids organisation and an Aids patient, was banned here in 1989. Since then, he has built a distinguished career as a playwright, director and producer.

His gay-centred play Porcelain (1992), about a Chinese teenager found with the dead body of his lover, won rave reviews when it premiered at London’s Etcetera Theatre and moved to the Royal Court theatre.

A Language Of Their Own (1994), about a gay couple’s crumbling relationship, debuted at New York’s Public Theater with American actor B.D. Wong in one of the lead roles. The play was directed by Singaporean theatremaker Ong Keng Sen.

It was restaged as part of the Esplanade’s Studios season in 2006 and bagged three The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards nominations, including for Production of the Year.

In his Facebook post, Chay wrote: “(It’s) been an honour to offer visibility to those who are invisible, and voice to those who have none, creating dialogue towards inclusion and a more equitable world.

“In the process, I’ve also been fuelled by the joy of cultivating the next generation of artists and leaders in our field, particularly from the POC (people of colour) and LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and asexual) communities, and women.”

The other recipients of the award are musicians Esperanza Spalding and Miguel Zenon, dancers Acosia Red Elk and Shamel Pitts, and theatremaker Nataki Garrett.