SINGAPORE – Classical guitarist Kevin Loh makes history as the first Singaporean to participate in the Guitar Foundation of America’s (GFA) 2023 International Concert Artist Competition (ICAC), winning second place on Saturday.

Loh, 25, tells The Straits Times: “It’s been a crazy ride getting to this point. If one told me that I was going to get second prize at what is arguably the No. 1 classical guitar competition in the world, I would not have believed him or her at all.”