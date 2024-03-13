ST Life Theatre Awards 2024: G*d Is A Woman wins best production, Sharda Harrison is best actress

SINGAPORE – Wild Rice’s satire of middle-class prudery G*d Is A Woman was the big winner at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards 2024, taking home Production of the Year and a first win for playwright Joel Tan for Best Original Script.

The ensemble play impressed the judges with its ambition and sophisticated use of comedy in satirising liberal angst and bourgeois hypocrisy.

Its premise had caused some concern with the Infocomm Media Development Authority, which oversees arts licensing, and required several sit-downs with the authorities to clear.

In the play, artists frustrated with censorship start a fake petition calling on the authorities to stop American pop star Ariana Grande from performing, only for their manufactured concerns to be taken seriously, igniting a very Singaporean culture war.

Tan, a fourth-time nominee, had not written a comedy in a long time. He said it was nerve-racking to put this script, which he had been gestating since two M1 Fringe Fest shows were cancelled in 2017, in front of audiences. “Nothing is more excruciating than an unfunny comedy. I’m glad it landed and no one was hurt in the process,” he added.

He was also nominated in the category for his libretto for Butterfly Lovers, a collaboration between Wild Rice and Melbourne-based Victorian Opera on an English version of the classic Jin Dynasty love story between Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai.

Wild Rice founding artistic director Ivan Heng, who directed G*d Is A Woman, said: “When it comes to new plays, we invest everything we have. This commitment to nurturing creativity ensures that each play is a labour of love, with the potential to leave a lasting impact on audiences, and a legacy of artistic excellence for future generations.”