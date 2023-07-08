Book Box: Diving deep into the history of Africa

At the 1958 Brussels World’s Fair, a Congolese village – a live display of more than 700 men and women – was exhibited in the Belgian capital for visitors to gawk at.

It was to be the last human zoo in history, and ostensibly one of the final crimes committed by the Belgian colonial empire before its colony gained independence as the Republic of the Congo in 1960.

But Canadian writer Blaise Ndala, who was originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has an eloquent way of locating history in the present.

