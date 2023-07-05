Print zines make a comeback with creative designs and niche storytelling

SINGAPORE – In an era where things do not exist until they are online, an analogue medium has been bucking the trend.

Zines, typically self-published, unserialised underground print creations, have in recent years become a preferred medium of expression and consumption for some young people.

Effectively miniature magazines, they cover topics from neighbourhood street cats to forgotten local stories, such as coconut toddy (palm wine) drinking in colonial Singapore.

But where their predecessors might have made just a few copies to distribute among family and friends, today’s zine creators hardly bat an eyelid when printing several hundred issues.

Some of these end up in London, New York and even cities in Mexico, snapped up by a niche but curious global audience interested in the relatively untold stories of a country they have never visited.

Among the most well-regarded names in the Singapore zine community now is Meantime, a history-oriented zine created by Mr Pang Xueqiang, 31, and his course mates from Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information in 2019.