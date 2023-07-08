The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers July 8

Fiction
1. (5) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
2. (1) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
3. (4) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
4. (3) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
5. (6) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase/(-) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller
6. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
7. (-) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
8. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
9. (10) Eternal Summer Of My Homeland by Agnes Chew
10. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Non-Fiction
1. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
2. (2) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
3. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
4. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
5. (6) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
6. (5) Atomic Habits by James Clear
7. (-) The Rules Of Everything by Richard Templar
8. (9) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury
9. (10) Self-Love For Small Town Girls by Lang Leav
10. (-) Always Have Enough Money by Tan Ooi Boon
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
3. (4) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
4. (3) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings
5. (6) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green
6. (7) Good Girl, Bad Blood by Holly Jackson
7. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
8. (8) Robodog by David Walliams
9. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
10. (9) The 156-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
- This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Popular and Epigram bookstores.