Arts Picks: Kids’ theatre shows in Malay and Mandarin, Cuturi’s sculpture show and The Face Of Jizo

Children’s theatre shows by Teater Ekamatra and Paper Monkey Theatre

Two children’s theatre shows offer quirky stories in mother tongue languages tailored for the young.

Teater Ekamatra’s Hantu Kaki Kotor is based on Sharon Ismail’s book, The Ghost With Dirty Feet (2016). Adapted by playwright Adib Kosnan, this tells the story of little Ali, who schemes to win three months’ supply of rice for his adoptive family.

This heartwarming tale, told in Malay with English surtitles, explores family ties and relationships. The 40-minute show is recommended for children aged between seven and 12.

Paper Monkey Theatre’s My Cloud employs shadow and object puppetry to tell a story about a child who learns to explore the universe and protect the environment with the help of a talking cloud.

This 45-minute Mandarin play is suitable for children aged between four and nine.

Admission to both plays is for children aged four and above, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Where: Hantu Kaki Kotor, Drama Centre Black Box, 100 Victoria Street; My Cloud, Stamford Arts Centre Black Box, 155 Waterloo Street

MRT: Bugis

When: Hantu Kaki Kotor, Feb 22 to 25, 10.30am and 1.30 and 2.30pm; My Cloud, March 2, 11am, and 1 and 3pm, March 3, 11am and 1pm

Admission: Hantu Kaki Kotor, from $20 from bookmyshow (str.sg/B9C7); My Cloud, $25 from peatix (str.sg/zzBB)

Info: www.facebook.com/TeaterEkamatra and www.papermonkey.com.sg

