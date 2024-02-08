Arts Picks: Samuel Chen exhibition, pop-up reading spaces and honouring the legacy of Ong Boon Kong

Home



Painting his home as a love letter to his father, artist Samuel Chen presents his collection of eight to 10 works in an exhibition titled Home.

Hosted by Mr Lim’s Shop Of Visual Treasures, Chen’s paintings depict different parts of the HDB flat he has called home for the last 24 years.

The 37-year-old Singaporean tells The Straits Times via e-mail: “I have always been quite fascinated with how spaces shape the human experience and how, in turn, human experience shapes the perception of certain spaces.

“Something closer to our hearts is probably the theme of ‘home’ – when a house is not just a house. The home isn’t just the sum of its parts, but also an entire ensemble of memories, some bittersweet, which imprints itself into our very being.”