Arts Picks: Samuel Chen exhibition, pop-up reading spaces and honouring the legacy of Ong Boon Kong

Home
Painting his home as a love letter to his father, artist Samuel Chen presents his collection of eight to 10 works in an exhibition titled Home.
Hosted by Mr Lim’s Shop Of Visual Treasures, Chen’s paintings depict different parts of the HDB flat he has called home for the last 24 years.
The 37-year-old Singaporean tells The Straits Times via e-mail: “I have always been quite fascinated with how spaces shape the human experience and how, in turn, human experience shapes the perception of certain spaces.
“Something closer to our hearts is probably the theme of ‘home’ – when a house is not just a house. The home isn’t just the sum of its parts, but also an entire ensemble of memories, some bittersweet, which imprints itself into our very being.”
Trained at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and Repin Academy of Fine Arts in St Petersburg, Russia, Chen recently gave up a scholarship at St Petersburg Academy of Arts to return to Singapore to care for his ageing father.
Once again living in his childhood home after four years away, Chen captures on canvas the memories, moments and spaces he has grown to cherish fondly over time.
Where: Mr Lim’s Shop Of Visual Treasures, 02-01, 8 Haji Lane
MRT: Nicoll Highway/Bugis
When: Feb 17 to March 3, noon to 7pm (Wednesdays to Sundays); closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/9QyW
Get Booked to Chill
For You Page, a new campaign aiming to encourage young people to read more Singaporean literature, has teamed up with three cafes to create cosy and comfortable spaces for readers.
Supported by the National Youth Council, Epigram, Ethos Books, Sing Lit Station and Singapore Book Council, the campaign held its first pop-up at Brawn & Brains Coffee from Jan 29 to Feb 4.
Its second pop-up with Creme By Lele Bakery in Hougang will run from Feb 13 to 27, and patrons are encouraged to buy a drink or snack at the pop-up, though it is not necessary.
Readers can sit and enjoy a curated selection Singaporean literature, ranging from fiction to zines. Complimentary stickers and bookmarks will be available.
Where: Creme by Lele Bakery, 01-1444, 124 Hougang Avenue 1
MRT: Serangoon/Kovan
When: Until Feb 27, 1pm to 1am (Mondays to Thursdays), noon to 2am (Fridays to Sundays)
Admission: Free, unless drink or food is purchased
Info: str.sg/Gayh
The Realm Of Vibrancy By Ong Boon Kong
The Realm Of Vibrancy By Ong Boon Kong honours the legacy of the late artist Ong Boon Kong (1948 to 2021), renowned for his paintings of tigers on canvas and rice paper.
Organised by Asia Art Collective and Dynasties Antiques & Art Gallery, the posthumous exhibition presents 50 artworks ranging from the 1970s to 2021.
Born in Fujian, China, Ong moved to Singapore at age 11, and began learning from Singapore pioneer artists such as Chen Chong Swee and Chen Wen Hsi. Ong became a full-time painter in 1976 and painted for more than 50 years, travelling to other countries to paint and participate in exhibitions.
His watercolours, Chinese ink paintings and oil paintings depict not only his famous tigers, but also Singaporean street scenes and the people he saw. Through his work, his love of wildlife and the vibrant culture of Singapore are reflected.
Where: Visual Arts Centre, 01-02 Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Feb 15 to 21, 11am to 7pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/d3gE