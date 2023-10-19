Art Picks: Vegetarian cookbook launch, AI artwork in Prompting Feelings, solo watercolour show

Plantasia Cookbook Launch
Discover a better relationship with vegetables through the pages of Plantasia, the second vegetarian cookbook by Pamelia Chia.
Author of Wet Market To Table, a Straits Times bestseller, Chia greatly increased vegetables in her diet after moving from Singapore to Australia. Her meat consumption lowered after gaining a deeper understanding of the impact of climate change.
Included in the cookbook are interviews with 24 cooks with connections all across Asia, who share how their varied cultures celebrate vegetables.
The book launch will include a conversation with Yong Wen Yeu, the designer behind both of Chia’s cookbooks, a Q&A session and a book signing.
Interested readers should contact Book Bar at hello@bookbar.sg to pre-order copies, as there will be a limited number available.
Where: Book Bar, 57 Duxton Road
MRT: Maxwell/Tanjong Pagar
When: Saturday, 3pm
Admission: Free
Info: plantasia.peatix.com
Prompting Feelings
Certain mental health issues are viewed more negatively than others. Combating this through generative artificial intelligence (AI) art are eight Singaporeans who live with conditions such as anxiety disorder, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and more.
According to the Singapore office of creative innovation agency R/GA, headquartered in New York, this collaboration with the Singapore Association for Mental Health is the first of its kind internationally.
The created artworks are prompted by truths from the lives of these individuals, externalising the misunderstandings many of them experience in the public eye. In-depth interviews were conducted to better understand each person’s story before the R/GA team used the text-to-image program Stable Diffusion to generate the artworks.
Where: Visual Arts Centre, 10 Penang Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Oct 27 to Nov 3, noon to 3pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: promptingfeelings.com
Moments by Marvin Chew
View Singapore through watercolours in Malaysia-born artist Marvin Chew’s solo exhibition, Moments.
More than 20 paintings will be showcased, separated into categories of Singapore’s Colours And Sights, Rustic Living and Travel Impressions.
Among the paintings are four panoramic pieces measuring 50cm by 130cm, an uncommon size for watercolour artwork, which gave Chew the opportunity to paint wider scene perspectives.
Paintings in the Rustic Living category showcase simpler ways of life in Singapore and Malaysia, while Travel Impressions paintings capture scenes from countries such as Poland, Vietnam and Britain.
Chew, who was born in Sarawak and is based in Singapore, trained as an accountant before making a career switch to pursue his passion of painting 11 years ago.
In 2023, one of his custom paintings was commissioned by the School of Integrative Studies at Singapore Management University.
Where: Artplus Gallery, 03-15 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street
MRT: Bras Basah/Bencoolen
When: Saturday to Nov 4, 11.30am to 7.30pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: artplusgallery.com.sg/marvin-chew-solo-exhibition-moments