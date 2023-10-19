Art Picks: Vegetarian cookbook launch, AI artwork in Prompting Feelings, solo watercolour show

Plantasia Cookbook Launch



Discover a better relationship with vegetables through the pages of Plantasia, the second vegetarian cookbook by Pamelia Chia.

Author of Wet Market To Table, a Straits Times bestseller, Chia greatly increased vegetables in her diet after moving from Singapore to Australia. Her meat consumption lowered after gaining a deeper understanding of the impact of climate change.

Included in the cookbook are interviews with 24 cooks with connections all across Asia, who share how their varied cultures celebrate vegetables.

The book launch will include a conversation with Yong Wen Yeu, the designer behind both of Chia’s cookbooks, a Q&A session and a book signing.

Interested readers should contact Book Bar at hello@bookbar.sg to pre-order copies, as there will be a limited number available.

Where: Book Bar, 57 Duxton Road

MRT: Maxwell/Tanjong Pagar

When: Saturday, 3pm

Admission: Free

Info: plantasia.peatix.com

Prompting Feelings

