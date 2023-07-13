Arts Picks: Ethos Dreams pop-up, interactive theatre at heritage centres, The Little Prince at Punggol

Ethos Dreams: A pop-up bookstore and community initiative

Two indie literary lights are pairing up for a pop-up. Ethos Books and Dakota Dreams, both founded by publisher Fong Hoe Fang, are organising a string of conversations and activities in the run-up to National Day. More than 60 titles from Ethos’ catalogue will be available at Dakota Dreams, the indie bookstall located at Old Airport Road Food Centre.

The pop-up will donate 10 per cent of sales proceeds to Migrant Mutual Aid SG, a community group dedicated to migrant workers’ needs.

Watch out for talks by a range of writers. Author Alfian Sa’at and veteran women’s activist Constance Singam will have a conversation on Sunday at 4pm about Ways To Love Singapore. Founder of Orang Laut SG Firdaus Sani and community worker Lim Jingzhou, who co-edited They Told Us To Move: Dakota-Cassia, will discuss (Re)locating Communities: The Lasting Impacts Of Resettlement on July 30 at 4pm.

Bring books for a book swop with Books & Beer from Wednesday to July 22, or fill out a postcard for the #theSGirecognise postcard project.

Where: Dakota Dreams, 02-55 Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Road

When: Saturday to Aug 6; Wednesdays to Sundays, 11am to 5pm, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

MRT: Mountbatten

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/iwhp

Same Same but Different: A theatrical experience for families

Theatre, heritage and interactive activities are rolled into one convenient package for families with children aged between five and 10.

This experience begins at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall with the story of Siti and Yong. Siti is being bullied, but her best friend Yong wants to convince her that she is unique and beautiful. Part of the storytelling will take place on a bus as participants are ferried to the Indian Heritage Centre for the second part of the programme. Transport is only one way, so participants are encouraged to take public transport.

There are also workshops where participants can make hand mirrors and try henna art. This programme, presented by the Malay Heritage Centre and supported by theatre collective The Solitude Movement, is part of Let’s Walk – Celebrate Harmony At The Heritage Institutions.

Where: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road; Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane

When: July 22 and 23, 11am to 1pm

MRT: Toa Payoh/Novena, Rochor

Admission: $24 a parent-child pair

Info: str.sg/iwnp

Around the World with The Little Prince