Arts Picks: Ethos Dreams pop-up, interactive theatre at heritage centres, The Little Prince at Punggol

Ethos Dreams: A pop-up bookstore and community initiative
Two indie literary lights are pairing up for a pop-up. Ethos Books and Dakota Dreams, both founded by publisher Fong Hoe Fang, are organising a string of conversations and activities in the run-up to National Day. More than 60 titles from Ethos’ catalogue will be available at Dakota Dreams, the indie bookstall located at Old Airport Road Food Centre.
The pop-up will donate 10 per cent of sales proceeds to Migrant Mutual Aid SG, a community group dedicated to migrant workers’ needs.
Watch out for talks by a range of writers. Author Alfian Sa’at and veteran women’s activist Constance Singam will have a conversation on Sunday at 4pm about Ways To Love Singapore. Founder of Orang Laut SG Firdaus Sani and community worker Lim Jingzhou, who co-edited They Told Us To Move: Dakota-Cassia, will discuss (Re)locating Communities: The Lasting Impacts Of Resettlement on July 30 at 4pm.
Bring books for a book swop with Books & Beer from Wednesday to July 22, or fill out a postcard for the #theSGirecognise postcard project.
Where: Dakota Dreams, 02-55 Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Road
When: Saturday to Aug 6; Wednesdays to Sundays, 11am to 5pm, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
MRT: Mountbatten
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/iwhp
Same Same but Different: A theatrical experience for families
Theatre, heritage and interactive activities are rolled into one convenient package for families with children aged between five and 10.
This experience begins at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall with the story of Siti and Yong. Siti is being bullied, but her best friend Yong wants to convince her that she is unique and beautiful. Part of the storytelling will take place on a bus as participants are ferried to the Indian Heritage Centre for the second part of the programme. Transport is only one way, so participants are encouraged to take public transport.
There are also workshops where participants can make hand mirrors and try henna art. This programme, presented by the Malay Heritage Centre and supported by theatre collective The Solitude Movement, is part of Let’s Walk – Celebrate Harmony At The Heritage Institutions.
Where: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road; Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane
When: July 22 and 23, 11am to 1pm
MRT: Toa Payoh/Novena, Rochor
Admission: $24 a parent-child pair
Info: str.sg/iwnp
Around the World with The Little Prince
Fans of Antoine de Saint-Exupery might want to check out a new sculpture of The Little Prince and a new augmented-reality (AR) trail at Punggol Regional Library.
The sculpture, created by Thailand-based French artist Arnaud Nazare-Aga, is part of a global commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the publication of The Little Prince by the Fondation Antoine de Saint Exupery pour la Jeunesse (The Antoine de Saint Exupery Youth Foundation). The popular classic has been translated into more than 480 languages and the library offers more than 60 translated and adapted versions of this story at the libraries and on the NLB Mobile app. There is also the best-selling Singlish version by Gwee Li Sui, The Leeter Tunku.
Track down the seven stops on the AR trail, featuring toys from the Mint Museum of Toys, which will come to “life”.
Avid readers can collect limited-edition The Little Prince-themed AR cards, while stocks last, when they borrow at least four items from the library or on the app.
Where: Punggol Regional Library, 01-12 One Punggol, 1 Punggol Drive
When: Till Sept 30; 10am to 9pm daily, closed on public holidays
MRT: Punggol
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/iwhc