Arts Picks: Children’s book launch, Read! Fest 2023 pop-up

Why Can’t Elephants Be Red? book launch

Indian theatre practitioner and actress Vani Tripathi Tikoo debuts with her children’s book, Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?, following the highly imaginative 2½-year-old Akku as she faces the first day of school.

Illustrated by Rupak Neogy, the story is a reminder that curiosity and imagination in children should be encouraged as they grow up.

It was inspired during a 1½-year period when Tikoo was stuck in Gurugram, India, during the worst of the pandemic while her daughter was in Singapore. The book, written while she was coping with her inability to be with her daughter, explores how a child might see and experience the world.

Children can attend a reading by Tikoo and participate in a hands-on activity. Signed copies are also available for sale.

Formerly the national secretary of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Tikoo was also active in theatre and film spaces, later teaching at the National School of Drama in New Delhi.

Where: library@harbourfront, 03-05 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Saturday, 4pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Go to str.sg/iUdw

