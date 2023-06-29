Arts Picks: Children’s book launch, Read! Fest 2023 pop-up

Why Can’t Elephants Be Red? book launch
Indian theatre practitioner and actress Vani Tripathi Tikoo debuts with her children’s book, Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?, following the highly imaginative 2½-year-old Akku as she faces the first day of school.
Illustrated by Rupak Neogy, the story is a reminder that curiosity and imagination in children should be encouraged as they grow up.
It was inspired during a 1½-year period when Tikoo was stuck in Gurugram, India, during the worst of the pandemic while her daughter was in Singapore. The book, written while she was coping with her inability to be with her daughter, explores how a child might see and experience the world.
Children can attend a reading by Tikoo and participate in a hands-on activity. Signed copies are also available for sale.
Formerly the national secretary of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Tikoo was also active in theatre and film spaces, later teaching at the National School of Drama in New Delhi.
Where: library@harbourfront, 03-05 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Saturday, 4pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Go to str.sg/iUdw
Daffodil art exhibition
Quan Zhao Lim is launching a solo show after winning the United Overseas Bank Most Promising Artist Of The Year Award for Singapore in the Emerging Artist Category in 2013.
Titled Daffodil, the exhibition reveals the evolution of his craft over the last decade. The nine oil paintings, which draw on surrealism and cubism, are a departure from the photo-realistic artwork for which Lim is known.
These works, with a sense of distortion layered over the focus subject, showcase the challenges Lim faced as a foreigner when he was studying at the Maryland Institute College of Art in the United States in 2018.
Searching for a sense of home and belonging, his works reflect a desire for familiarity amid new surroundings.
Where: 02-41 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street
MRT: Bras Basah
When: Saturday to July 16, noon to 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; 1 to 5pm on Sundays; Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment
Admission: Free
Info: Go to str.sg/iUdi
Read! Fest 2023 Pop-Up
Geared towards young working adults, the pop-up aims to reignite their passion for reading through activities such as writing postcards or listening to story excerpts.
The different topics of interest are anchored by 12 books that offer various perspectives on what it means to flourish.
Titles include Maybe You Should Talk To Someone by Lori Gottlieb, Wet Market To Table by Pamelia Chia and Pendoa Yang Ikhlas by Azizi Haji Abdullah.
Visitors can also create scrapbooks using collectible items, including bookmarks and postcards. These are available while stocks last.
Where: B2 Atrium, Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till July 9, 10am to 10pm
Admission: Free
Info: Go to str.sg/iUd5