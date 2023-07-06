Arts Picks: Visit a haunted school in Re:Assembly, attend a talk on horror, listen to youth choirs

Re: Assembly by Drama Box
Step into a haunted school in Re: Assembly, Drama Box’s immersive theatrical experience that tackles the sensitive issue of bullying among youth today through paranormal themes.
Written by theatremakers Adib Kosnan, Han Xuemei and Timothy Wan, the show is an update of their 2022 work, which was part of the Esplanade’s Feed Your Imagination series.
Co-directors Han and Wan say: “Re: Assembly gathers us back to experience how bullying continues to haunt people involved in different ways. Set in a different time, involving different people, the experience this time round explores a new story and new ways to present the haunting.”
While the show was made primarily for a school audience, these two public shows invite audiences of all ages to explore issues related to suicide and bullying.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: July 15, 3 and 7.30pm
Admission: From $23
Info: str.sg/iwor
Words Go Round: Bite-sized
Ever wondered what makes a ghost story tick? Singaporean horror writer Christina Sng, who won three Bram Stoker Awards, will divulge elements of the genre that make readers’ skin crawl.
Sng’s talk, Ghoulish Tales: The Visceral Power Of Southeast Asian Horror, will also focus on the unique elements of the region’s horror stories and include a spooky storytelling session.
The talk, which is open to general audiences, is held as part of Words Go Round: Bite-sized, a weekend of literary talks and workshops aimed at secondary school and tertiary students.
For aspiring young writers between the ages of 12 and 18, Words Go Round also features a series of hands-on workshops conducted by published Singapore writers including Charlene Shepherdson, Cheyenne Alexandria Phillips, Verena Tay and Daryl Qilin Yam.
Registrations for individual workshops and talks are open until Friday.
Where: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: City Hall
When: Saturday and Sunday, various timings
Admission: $5 a workshop or talk, $10 for full-day pass, $20 for a weekend pass
Info: wgrbitesized.peatix.com
Kaleidoscope by Singapore Lyric Opera Youth And Children’s Chorus (Featuring Guest Choirs)
The Singapore Lyric Opera Youth And Children’s Chorus (SLOYCC) returns with its annual concert to be held at the Victoria Concert Hall on Sunday.
Audiences can expect to hear popular tunes including Think Of Me from The Phantom Of The Opera, On My Own from Les Miserables as well as an arrangement of Billy Joel’s And So It Goes by choral composer Bob Chilcott.
For listeners in search of more classic fare, the choirs will also perform music by French composer Georges Bizet, German-British baroque composer George Frideric Handel and Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
In 2023, the SLOYCC is joined by guest choirs from CHIJ Katong Convent, St Joseph’s Institution, CHIJ (Katong) Primary and Zhonghua Primary School.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Place
MRT: City Hall
When: Sunday, 5pm
Admission: $30
Info: www.sistic.com.sg/events/kaleido0723