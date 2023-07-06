Arts Picks: Visit a haunted school in Re:Assembly, attend a talk on horror, listen to youth choirs

Re: Assembly by Drama Box

Step into a haunted school in Re: Assembly, Drama Box’s immersive theatrical experience that tackles the sensitive issue of bullying among youth today through paranormal themes.

Written by theatremakers Adib Kosnan, Han Xuemei and Timothy Wan, the show is an update of their 2022 work, which was part of the Esplanade’s Feed Your Imagination series.

Co-directors Han and Wan say: “Re: Assembly gathers us back to experience how bullying continues to haunt people involved in different ways. Set in a different time, involving different people, the experience this time round explores a new story and new ways to present the haunting.”

While the show was made primarily for a school audience, these two public shows invite audiences of all ages to explore issues related to suicide and bullying.

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/Esplanade

When: July 15, 3 and 7.30pm

Admission: From $23

Info: str.sg/iwor

