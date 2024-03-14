Arts Picks: Agam Theatre Lab’s Re Somma, Cupid’s Book Club, SmartyPants And The Swordfish

Re Somma by Agam Theatre Lab
The late Singaporean media veteran Re Somasundaram – who made vast contributions to Tamil theatre, television and radio over his five-decade career – is the focus of a play by Agam Theatre Lab that is being restaged for the first time since its sold-out debut in 2021.
Playing the legendary figure in Re Somma is the veteran’s son, Karthikeyan Somasundaram, 39, who is also the scriptwriter and is co-directing the show with Subramanian Ganesh. The play is presented in Tamil with English surtitles.
In an interview with The Straits Times, Karthikeyan recalls that his father was “overwhelmed” by Re Somma’s staging in 2021. But this restaging will be different as it is also a tribute to his father, who died at age 75 in March 2023.
Karthikeyan says: “Now, when I am rehearsing, I am constantly trying to remember my father’s mannerisms – the way he speaks, his intonations. It is much more heartfelt in the sense that every moment, I am reminiscing about the past. I have to say it has been helping my healing process.”
Karthikeyan, who was part of the cast of Twin Murder In The Green Mansion, which won for Best Ensemble at the 2024 ST Life Theatre Awards, recalls the audience’s reaction in the first iteration of Re Somma: “We were telling my dad’s story, but that ended up becoming the story of the grandfathers who came from India. It’s not just one man’s story, but it’s also the story of all our pioneers.”
Re Somma is about a man who came to Singapore from India when he was 10 and eventually became known as the voice of Tamil radio in the 1980s, receiving the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at Pradhana Vizha 2016. The annual ceremony celebrates the best in local Indian television.
The play also deals with many aspects of the legend’s personal life. A deep belief in numerology caused him to subtly change the spelling of his name from Sommasundram to Somasundaram, an episode that will be addressed in this biographical play.
Where: Studio Theatre, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: March 22, 7.30pm; March 23, 2.30 and 7.30pm; and March 24, 2.30pm
Admission: $35 and $25 (concession)
Info: agam.peatix.com/events
SmartyPants And The Swordfish
Playwright Jean Tay, best known for her script for Boom, has used the legend of Redhill, or Bukit Merah, to tell a story of Singapore’s history and look at issues of bullying in this theatre piece performed with puppets.
The play, which uncovers how a young kampung boy met his demise at the hands of a jealous sultan, features a collaborative and inclusive cast where six artists with disabilities perform alongside six mainstream actors.
SmartyPants And The Swordfish is co-presented by Art:Dis, an organisation which champions opportunities for persons with disabilities through the arts, and not-for-profit charity Gateway Arts. The play is directed by Samantha Scott-Blackhall and Tan Beng Tian.
Gateway Arts artistic director Scott-Blackhall says in a press statement: “Folk tales are crucial to informing the future as mistakes made in the past can help us make better decisions in the future. By reimagining the legend of Redhill, playwright Jean Tay made the story identifiable and relevant to our children and youth of today.”
Where: Gateway Theatre, Black Box, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
When: March 20 to 22, 2pm; March 23, 11am and 3pm; March 24, 11am
Admission: From $35. Concession for persons with disabilities at $18, and 15 per cent off for a family of four
Info: str.sg/aZx2
Fiction Frenzy: Cupid’s Book Club
Discover your next romance read in this triple book launch of titles by three Filipino romance authors. And, if you are lucky, you might even find love.
As part of Sing Lit Station’s ongoing efforts to reinvent the traditional book launch, this event promises a panel discussion followed by interactive games that may help you find your literary soulmate.
The writers present are Mica De Leon, author of Love On The Second Read; Catherine Dellosa, author of For The Win; and Claire Betita de Guzman, author of Sudden Superstar.
Every ticket comes with a complimentary soft drink.
Where: Sing Lit Station, 02-01, 22 Dickson Road
MRT: Jalan Besar/Rochor
When: March 21, 7 to 9pm
Admission: $21 (general admission), $39 (includes a copy of Love On The Second Read) and $79 (book bundle of all three titles)
Info: cupids-book-club.peatix.com