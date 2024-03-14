Arts Picks: Agam Theatre Lab’s Re Somma, Cupid’s Book Club, SmartyPants And The Swordfish

Re Somma by Agam Theatre Lab



The late Singaporean media veteran Re Somasundaram – who made vast contributions to Tamil theatre, television and radio over his five-decade career – is the focus of a play by Agam Theatre Lab that is being restaged for the first time since its sold-out debut in 2021.

Playing the legendary figure in Re Somma is the veteran’s son, Karthikeyan Somasundaram, 39, who is also the scriptwriter and is co-directing the show with Subramanian Ganesh. The play is presented in Tamil with English surtitles.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Karthikeyan recalls that his father was “overwhelmed” by Re Somma’s staging in 2021. But this restaging will be different as it is also a tribute to his father, who died at age 75 in March 2023.

Karthikeyan says: “Now, when I am rehearsing, I am constantly trying to remember my father’s mannerisms – the way he speaks, his intonations. It is much more heartfelt in the sense that every moment, I am reminiscing about the past. I have to say it has been helping my healing process.”

Karthikeyan, who was part of the cast of Twin Murder In The Green Mansion, which won for Best Ensemble at the 2024 ST Life Theatre Awards, recalls the audience’s reaction in the first iteration of Re Somma: “We were telling my dad’s story, but that ended up becoming the story of the grandfathers who came from India. It’s not just one man’s story, but it’s also the story of all our pioneers.”

Re Somma is about a man who came to Singapore from India when he was 10 and eventually became known as the voice of Tamil radio in the 1980s, receiving the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at Pradhana Vizha 2016. The annual ceremony celebrates the best in local Indian television.

The play also deals with many aspects of the legend’s personal life. A deep belief in numerology caused him to subtly change the spelling of his name from Sommasundram to Somasundaram, an episode that will be addressed in this biographical play.

Where: Studio Theatre, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

When: March 22, 7.30pm; March 23, 2.30 and 7.30pm; and March 24, 2.30pm

Admission: $35 and $25 (concession)

Info: agam.peatix.com/events

