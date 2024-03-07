Arts Picks: Batik exhibition, open call for comics anthology and Ding Yi opening season concert

Land, Sea, And Sky: A World In Indigo

Exploring the world of batik, indigo-dyeing and their intricate processes, Singapore-based British artist Alison Wilson showcases the 12 pieces she created over the last year. The solo exhibition depicts natural sceneries and landscapes created using layers of wax and indigo dye.

Already familiar with other mediums such as printmaking, dyeing and stitching, Wilson aims to push herself beyond self-imposed boundaries. She recently travelled to Indonesia and Japan to further her knowledge of batik, indigo-dyeing and shibori, a Japanese manual tie-dyeing technique.

Other public programmes in the exhibition include an artist talk, curator tours, craft and storytelling sessions for children, and a printmaking workshop with Wilson. Find out more about these sessions at @anerdgallery on Instagram.

Where: aNERD gallery, 29 Perak Road

MRT: Rochor/Jalan Besar

When: March 9 to 20, noon to 7pm; closed on Sundays and Mondays

Admission: Free

Info: https://batikinternational.com/event/land-sea-and-sky/

