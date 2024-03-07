Arts Picks: Batik exhibition, open call for comics anthology and Ding Yi opening season concert

Land, Sea, And Sky: A World In Indigo
Exploring the world of batik, indigo-dyeing and their intricate processes, Singapore-based British artist Alison Wilson showcases the 12 pieces she created over the last year. The solo exhibition depicts natural sceneries and landscapes created using layers of wax and indigo dye.
Already familiar with other mediums such as printmaking, dyeing and stitching, Wilson aims to push herself beyond self-imposed boundaries. She recently travelled to Indonesia and Japan to further her knowledge of batik, indigo-dyeing and shibori, a Japanese manual tie-dyeing technique.
Other public programmes in the exhibition include an artist talk, curator tours, craft and storytelling sessions for children, and a printmaking workshop with Wilson. Find out more about these sessions at @anerdgallery on Instagram.
Where: aNERD gallery, 29 Perak Road
MRT: Rochor/Jalan Besar
When: March 9 to 20, noon to 7pm; closed on Sundays and Mondays
Admission: Free
Info: https://batikinternational.com/event/land-sea-and-sky/
Delay: A Comics Anthology Open Call
Independent Singapore-based comics publisher Difference Engine has launched an open call for illustrators and writers to be part of its second collection of short comics fiction, Delay.
Interested creators can submit their ideas for South-east Asian-inspired narratives interpreting the theme of “delay”.
The collection, which is slated for publication in 2025, is co-edited by Malaysian illustrator and educator Charis Loke and Filipino prose and comics writer Paolo Chikiamco. The experience of both veterans in the South-east Asian comics space makes them an apt editorial team for the anthology.
Difference Engine’s first comics anthology Sound (2020) challenged artists and storytellers to depict the unseen through visuals and words, while telling stories with personal meaning in recognisable settings.
The 13 stories were co-edited by Loke and Filipino comics writer Budjette Tan, best known for his horror and crime comics series Trese (2008 to present).
When: Until April 26
Info: differenceengine.sg/delay
Traversing
Ding Yi Music Company kicks off its 2024/2025 season with Traversing, a concert that blends the rich traditions of Eastern and Western music.
The Chinese chamber music ensemble, which began in 2007, showcases the mastery of Chinese chamber music, bringing together international musicians, composers and conductors to present music that transcends time and cultural boundaries.
Resident conductor Dedric Wong De Li and guest conductor Yeh Tsung will present a repertoire of modern works that dives into ancient history, literature and music.
Featuring guest cellist Ng Pei-Sian and dizi player Ng Hsien Han, the concert invites audiences to experience the convergence of diverse musical landscapes.
Among the composers whose music will be featured in Traversing are Singaporean composers Jonathan Shin and Koh Cheng Jin, Chinese composer Mo Fan and Chinese-American composer Chen Yi.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Place
MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay
When: March 15, 7.30pm
Admission: $28
Info: www.dingyimusic.com/traversing