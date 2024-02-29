Arts Picks: No Question Of Surrender, an East-meets-West concert and Turkish artist Ozer Toraman

No Question Of Surrender
Receive your battle orders in this immersive theatrical experience at BattleBox, a museum dedicated to the fall of Singapore in 1942 in Fort Canning Park.
The 110-minute show, written and directed by Jonathan Lim, is running for one final weekend.
Visitors can expect to be led through the claustrophobic maze of the World War II bunker, while experiencing some of the tension and regret of troops making their final stand against the invading Japanese.
Role-playing as members of the Straits Settlements Volunteer Force posted to the site, they will be led through the tunnels by four soldiers in period-appropriate uniforms.
Lim, who was the playwright for The Theatre Practice’s sprawling history play Four Horse Road (2023), says the audience will feel the dilemma of paying the price for poor decisions made by their British superiors viscerally. The rooms have been rigged with immersive sounds and smells.
“It’s a show of surprising intimacy,” Lim says. “These soldiers are in a desperate and vulnerable state, and they have a need to unburden themselves.”
Where: BattleBox, 2 Cox Terrace
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Fort Canning
When: March 1, 6.30 and 9pm; March 3, 6 and 8.30pm; the March 2 show is sold out
Admission: $48
Info: battlebox.sg
Future Fusion House
Electronic dance music, Chinese classical tunes and a symphonic band come together in an eclectic fusion at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.
The one-night concert, titled Future Fusion House, experiments with a new sound that bridges conventional silos of East and West.
Ignatius Wang conducts, while Likie Low, an erhu soloist, DJ and composer, is the star of the show.
Low, a 25-year-old Singaporean graduate of Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, specialises in mixing electronic dance music with more traditional instruments. She has presented numerous shows at venues such as the Esplanade.
For those with an itch for more fusion music, the Singapore Indian Orchestra and Choir is presenting its 39th anniversary concert on March 10, titled Spring Harmony.
A total of 36 vocal and instrumental musicians will perform a repertoire of Indian classical music mixed with Chinese, Malay and Western symphonic arrangements – a multi-ethnic collaboration that is the hallmark of the established semi-professional group.
Future Fusion House
Where: Multi-Purpose Hall, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard
MRT: Shenton Way
When: March 2, 8pm
Admission: $20, $35 and $45
Info: str.sg/iUMpV
Spring Harmony
Where: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: March 10, 6pm
Admission: From $60
Info: str.sg/udWo
Ozer Toraman: The Ocean In My Heart
Art gallery 39+ Art Space is hosting Turkish artist Ozer Toraman’s first solo exhibition in Singapore.
Best known for his beach and seaside scenes, Toraman’s landscape and portraits are inspired by photos he has taken while travelling the world.
His signature pastel and distinctly separated colour planes are surreal and shorn of all fixed meaning, so viewers can read personal significance into each scene.
The artist has said that blue is an instinctive link to his childhood memories – a time when he could “dream without limits”.
Where: 39+ Art Space, 03-01, 39 Keppel Road, Tanjong Pagar Distripark
MRT: Outram/Tanjong Pagar
When: Till March 22, Tuesdays to Fridays, 11pm to 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: 39-plus.com