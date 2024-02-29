Arts Picks: No Question Of Surrender, an East-meets-West concert and Turkish artist Ozer Toraman

No Question Of Surrender

Receive your battle orders in this immersive theatrical experience at BattleBox, a museum dedicated to the fall of Singapore in 1942 in Fort Canning Park.

The 110-minute show, written and directed by Jonathan Lim, is running for one final weekend.

Visitors can expect to be led through the claustrophobic maze of the World War II bunker, while experiencing some of the tension and regret of troops making their final stand against the invading Japanese.

Role-playing as members of the Straits Settlements Volunteer Force posted to the site, they will be led through the tunnels by four soldiers in period-appropriate uniforms.

Lim, who was the playwright for The Theatre Practice’s sprawling history play Four Horse Road (2023), says the audience will feel the dilemma of paying the price for poor decisions made by their British superiors viscerally. The rooms have been rigged with immersive sounds and smells.

“It’s a show of surprising intimacy,” Lim says. “These soldiers are in a desperate and vulnerable state, and they have a need to unburden themselves.”

Where: BattleBox, 2 Cox Terrace

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Fort Canning

When: March 1, 6.30 and 9pm; March 3, 6 and 8.30pm; the March 2 show is sold out

Admission: $48

Info: battlebox.sg

Future Fusion House