Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan

TOKYO - Foreign tourists are flocking to Japan in record numbers, and thanks to a sliding yen, many are living like kings, splashing out on everything from kimonos to knives and slap-up meals.

“I bought three pairs of shoes, which is something I would never normally do,” French tourist Katia Lelievre, 36, said with a laugh in the bustling Asakusa area of Tokyo famous for its Buddhist temple and souvenir shops.

The brands available in Japan are the same as in Europe – Converse, Nike and Adidas – but because of the exchange rate “it was really worth it” to buy, she told AFP.

“The food is really cheap. (I spent a lot) especially on food. I tried everything I wanted,” visitor Dominique Stabile, 31, from Italy, told AFP.

“I had a budget set and I didn’t exceed it, so I’m happy.”

Local businesses are also benefitting.

“A lot of people do the maths, and when they see the equivalent in their country’s currency, they say: ‘Wow, I’m going to buy that too,’” said Ms Saori Iida, who works in a shop selling traditional second-hand Japanese clothes.

“Yesterday, we had someone who bought 15 kimonos,” she said.

Ms Yuki Suzuki, 21, who works in a shop selling knives, another tourist favourite, said: “Thanks to the weak yen, foreign customers are buying a lot of handmade knives, even as prices rise.

“I feel like there are now more customers who want to own sets and buy a little more, for example, several blades made by the same craftsman.”

In March, the monthly number of foreign visitors surpassed three million for the first time, up 11.6 per cent from March 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic torpedoed tourism.

Spending per head soared 52 per cent over the first three months compared with the same year.

Currency movements help explain why. In 2019, US$1 (S$1.37) bought 112 yen (97 Singapore cents), compared with almost 158 on May 1, a 34-year low. On April 29, it briefly hit 160 yen.

A bowl of ramen noodles costs around 1,000 yen, which in 2019 was around US$8.90 and is now US$6.30.

A luxury watch or handbag labelled at 700,000 yen in Tokyo now costs around US$4,430, a snip compared with US$6,250 five years ago.