Why the yen is so weak and what that means for Japan

WASHINGTON – The yen has continued to languish near its historic low versus the dollar, mainly because interest rates in Japan remain much lower than those in the US and elsewhere, diminishing the currency’s relative allure. The downward pressure persists even after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised interest rates earlier this week for the first time in 17 years.

The yen’s decline has both benefited and harmed the economy, businesses and consumers. Japanese policymakers remain on guard against the possibility they may have to intervene to support the currency, as they did in 2022.

Traders will be on high alert when the BOJ releases its policy statement and forecasts around midday Friday.

“If the yen falls further, for instance dropping by 1-2 yen a day against the dollar, triggered by an event such as the BOJ’s decision, intervention is very likely,” said Tsutomu Soma, a bond and currency trader at Monex Inc. “However, if the yen moves in a narrow range like now due to risk of intervention, it’s hard to justify the intervention.”

Here are five questions about the currency and its trajectory.

1. Why is the yen so weak?

The yen has been the worst performer this year among major currencies against the US dollar, falling more than 6 per cent.

That’s mainly because of the wide gap in interest rates between Japan and the US. In a historic move, the BOJ this week ended the world’s last negative rate policy with its first hike in 17 years.

Even so, Japan’s new policy rate is by far the lowest in the developed world, at a range of between 0 and 0.1 per cent. Days later, Fed officials left the benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent. That’s a major gap favouring investments in the US and therefore the dollar.

2. Will the yen stay weak or rebound?

That will largely depend on the trajectory of the interest rate gap.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has made it clear Japan’s overall policy settings will remain accommodative, meaning he’s unlikely to raise rates fast or by a lot. With the market predicting the rate gap will stay wide, the yen fell toward its historic low versus the dollar.

The yen rebounded somewhat after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the US central bank will stick to its plan of cutting rates three times in 2024 despite bumpy inflation. That indicates the rate gap will shrink later this year, a development that would support the yen.

3. What does the weak yen mean for the economy?

Generally, a weaker yen helps large Japanese companies with global operations because it increases the value of repatriated overseas profits.

A weak currency can also help the country’s tourism by boosting the buying power of incoming travelers. Visitor numbers and their spending have recovered strongly to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

On the downside, a soft yen makes imports of energy and food more expensive, hitting consumers.