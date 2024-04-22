Air Japan review: New budget carrier offers sushi and sake on Tokyo flights

BANGKOK – “Well, they weren’t kidding about the extra legroom, were they?” remarked my travel companion, Mr Christoph Fretter, 40, a German close to 1.8m tall.

“If we brought sleeping bags, we could have all laid down here,” he said, pointing to the generous space between ours at the emergency row and the next.

This proved unnecessary. The seats were plush and wide, more than comfortable for our red-eye flight on budget carrier Air Japan, which will begin direct flights from Singapore to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport on April 27.

The airline, owned by the All Nippon Airways (ANA) Group, launched its brand in 2022 and its first flight in February. In March, I tried out its cabin product for the first time between Bangkok and Tokyo, one of the airline’s two other destinations (the other being Seoul).

A spokesperson for the airline says it is focusing on the South-east Asian market, using Singapore as a hub to access other Asean countries.

“Singapore is a global business base and recognised as a famous tourist destination all over the world, hence we hope it can capture business and tourism demand,” added the spokesperson.

Despite the late hour, Mr Fretter and I stayed awake in anticipation of our meals. I had reserved a sushi box which cost 2,000 yen (S$17.60), while he picked a salmon teriyaki rice bowl which cost 1,600 yen.