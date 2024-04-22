Air Japan review: New budget carrier offers sushi and sake on Tokyo flights

BANGKOK – “Well, they weren’t kidding about the extra legroom, were they?” remarked my travel companion, Mr Christoph Fretter, 40, a German close to 1.8m tall.
“If we brought sleeping bags, we could have all laid down here,” he said, pointing to the generous space between ours at the emergency row and the next.
This proved unnecessary. The seats were plush and wide, more than comfortable for our red-eye flight on budget carrier Air Japan, which will begin direct flights from Singapore to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport on April 27.
The airline, owned by the All Nippon Airways (ANA) Group, launched its brand in 2022 and its first flight in February. In March, I tried out its cabin product for the first time between Bangkok and Tokyo, one of the airline’s two other destinations (the other being Seoul).
A spokesperson for the airline says it is focusing on the South-east Asian market, using Singapore as a hub to access other Asean countries.
“Singapore is a global business base and recognised as a famous tourist destination all over the world, hence we hope it can capture business and tourism demand,” added the spokesperson.
Despite the late hour, Mr Fretter and I stayed awake in anticipation of our meals. I had reserved a sushi box which cost 2,000 yen (S$17.60), while he picked a salmon teriyaki rice bowl which cost 1,600 yen.
This was the cherry, or rather, the yuzu on top of the flight – tucking into an eight-piece sushi meal even before touching down.
While the sushi box appeared stylish, it arrived colder than how sushi is usually served at a restaurant. The teriyaki salmon, on the other hand, tasted better than it looked – juicy and full of flavour.
There are 13 options for in-flight meals, which include classics such as curry rice and ochazuke (dashi broth poured over rice), as well as a variety of snacks, sweets and beverages.
We paired our meals with sake – there are options from the Japanese regions of Saitama, Wakayama and Niigata, all of them priced at 800 yen. My pick is the Ichi-Go-Can jyunmai ginjyo from Mikadomatsu in Saitama, which is sparkling and not too sweet, and pairs refreshingly well with my sushi.
As other passengers drifted off, we tucked into our impeccably presented meals. In the dim lights of the plane, it felt like we were dining in a private restaurant bathed in our light cocoon.
Apart from meals, amenities are pared down to keep costs low. Blankets, for instance, cost 1,600 yen. In lieu of in-flight entertainment, I watched shows on my phone while Christoph worked on his Duolingo in Japanese.
When it comes to seat width and pitch – the distance between one seat and the next, a common measure of legroom – Air Japan holds its own against other budget-friendly carriers.
Seats on its Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a pitch of 81.3cm and a width of 44.5cm. Scoot and the Japan Airlines-owned Zipair both have a seat pitch of 78.7cm on the same type of plane. A small difference, perhaps, unless you are tall like Christoph.
The generous space extends to the toilets, which includes a diaper-changing rack. In fact, it is the largest restroom I have encountered on an economy flight – ideal for freshening up and changing outfits before arrival.
Although Air Japan flies to Narita International Airport rather than Haneda Airport, which is located closer to the city, airport buses at Narita airport whisk you to Tokyo Station or Ginza in about 70 minutes. One-way tickets cost 1,300 yen and can be purchased from the airport bus counter in the airport or online (tyo-nrt.com/en).
My one-way flight between Bangkok and Tokyo cost 17,500 yen, just a few dollars more than my flight to Chiang Mai a few months ago.
What a ride it was. To drift into sleep, the way I never do on flights, and to feast on sushi and sake, just as I expect to do the minute I arrive in Tokyo.
Checks by The Straits Times in April showed that one-way flights from Singapore to Tokyo start from around $285 during the June school holidays, and $250 in May and July. For more information, go to www.flyairjapan.com/en
- Mandy Tay tries to resist travel, but ends up being on the road most of the time. When she is not travelling, she creates videos about travel.
- The writer was hosted by Air Japan.