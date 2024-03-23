News analysis

Welcome to Japan... or not? Overtourism forces Japan to consider relationship with tourists

Walter Sim
Japan Correspondent
Japan welcomed a February record of 2.79 million visitors in 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 23, 2024, 07:22 PM
Published
Mar 23, 2024, 06:35 PM
TOKYO – Japan is far from reaching its desired 60 million annual visitors by 2030, but already grappling with overtourism as its famous omotenashi hospitality – the idea of wholeheartedly serving guests – is pushed to the brink.

Some areas are struggling with congestion, either all year round like in Kyoto or seasonal like Hokkaido’s Niseko in winter or Tokyo’s Nakameguro in spring. Foreigners are being blamed for bad behaviour amid complaints of littering, traffic violations, rowdiness and even the defacement of sacred sites like temples and shrines.

