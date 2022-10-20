Singapore’s Vena Energy unveils 2 gigawatt offshore wind project in Australia

SINGAPORE – Singapore-based Vena Energy on Thursday announced plans for a 2 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project in the Australian state of Victoria, making it among the largest green energy projects announced for the country.

The Blue Marlin Offshore Wind Project off the Victorian coast in the Gippsland Basin is expected to be developed over several stages, with construction commencing in 2028, the company said in a statement. A spokesman said the firm could not yet announce the project costs as regulatory approvals were still pending.

The announcement came the same day the Victorian state government said it would accelerate its target to cut carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent of 2005 levels by 2035 and to net-zero by 2045 – five years earlier than planned.

The state will also co-invest in the deployment of 4.5GW of new renewable energy over the next decade and set a target of 95 per cent renewable energy by 2035.

The announcement also came days after Singapore and Australia signed a landmark green economy deal.

Mr Owen Sela, head of Vena Energy in Australia, said that the project was first identified by the company in 2017, with a location more than 23km off the coast to minimise visual impact and take advantage of stronger offshore winds.

The federal and state governments in Australia had been supportive of efforts to develop the offshore wind industry, he said.

Mr Sela said that the development of the Blue Marlin project will make significant contributions to the economy

throughout its lifespan, generating business and jobs.

The project is expected to be built across four stages, with a capacity of 500 megawatt (MW) and up to 35 wind turbines per stage. Individual wind turbines are expected to have a capacity of 16MW to 21MW.

When completed, it is expected to generate up to 10,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy annually, which is enough power to supply approximately 20 per cent of Victoria’s forecast electricity needs in 2040, Vena Energy said.

The company, which focuses its investments in the Asia-Pacific region, said it owns, develops, constructs, operates, manages and commercialises a renewable energy portfolio totalling 35GW of solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, battery storage and hybrid renewable energy projects.