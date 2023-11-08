Two ST journalists win investors’ choice awards, including Financial Journalist of the Year

SINGAPORE – Two Straits Times journalists were recognised for their financial reporting at the Sias Investors’ Choice Awards 2023 held on Wednesday by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore).

Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit bagged the Financial Journalist of the Year award for her variety of impactful stories, ranging from breaking financial news to explainers and features, on topics such as the Central Provident Fund, rising interest rates and family offices.

Her work tends to include a personal finance aspect that explains why the news matters to readers, especially retail investors.

Ms Chor, 46, thanked Sias for the award and said it encourages her to continue with her work.

She added that an aspect she wants to explore further is investor psychology.

“I feel that if investors are more aware of their emotions when they make investments, they will not make decisions based solely on emotions and ‘buy high, sell low’,” she said.

“Similarly, the fear of missing out, or Fomo, is always playing out in the markets, (such as) the rush into technology stocks and into artificial intelligence plays, for example. Fomo usually leads to poor investment decisions.”

She added that it is interesting to see investor psychology playing out in the markets all the time in areas such as cryptocurrency or meme stocks.

Meanwhile, Ms Lee Su Shyan, 54, is one of two recipients of the Investor Education Journalist of the Year award for her fortnightly column In the Money which runs in the Sunday Invest section. The other winner was CNA presenter Andrea Heng.

Ms Lee’s column provides tips on a range of asset classes to help investors make informed choices and stay up to date on topical investment issues.

Ms Lee, who is an associate editor and senior columnist at The Straits Times, said: “Being financially prepared for retirement is important because we are all going to live for longer.

“At the same time, investment returns are trending lower. It will be challenging times in an uncertain investing environment.”

The journalists were among 12 individuals and 46 corporates who won awards across seven categories.

Sias chief executive David Gerald said finance journalists are important because they are on the ground and pick up stories quickly from different sources.

He noted that many people rely on newspapers for financial information, and journalists raise issues that are important to investors and weigh the pros and cons so that investors can make informed decisions.