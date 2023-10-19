ST wins best news website at Digital Media Awards for living with dementia interactive

SINGAPORE – The Straits Times won the overall gold for best news website at the 15th edition of the Digital Media Awards Asia on Thursday.

ST clinched the top spot for an interactive feature on living inside and outside with dementia in Singapore.

Released for World Alzheimer’s Day 2022, the project was a cross-desk collaboration that sought to change narratives about dementia, and highlighted both the positive and negative sides of the illness.

It also sought to help readers understand what it is like living with dementia, from the perspective of patients, caregivers, advocates and policymakers.

“It was important for us to ensure that people with dementia were represented and had a voice,” said ST Life correspondent Akshita Nanda, who was one of the project leads.

“We had to identify persons with dementia and caregivers who were willing to speak openly about this condition, which is still taboo and shameful for many.

“We not only wanted to highlight the excellent work being done on the ground to support persons with dementia and their caregivers, but also just how much more support is still needed,” said Ms Nanda, who thanked the families and people with dementia for generously giving their time and opening up their homes and hearts to the team.

Organised by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra), the awards, which were given out at a ceremony at the Orchard Hotel, recognise publishers that have adopted digital media and mobile strategies in response to how people consume news and information.