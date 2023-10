SINGAPORE – With the US 10-year Treasury yield hovering around 5 per cent, highs not seen since 2007, some of that bullishness is rubbing off on Singapore Government securities, such as the six-month and one-year Treasury Bills (T-bills) and Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs).

The US 10-year Treasury is regarded as the benchmark for borrowing costs around the world and many loans, from mortgages to education and car loans, are priced off that 10-year rate.