ST HeadSTart: Cat cafe or hair salon as your office – can you get work done?

Hello there! I’m Sue-Ann, and for the past several months, my team and I have been working hard to bring you the new version of the HeadSTart newsletter.

If you are already a subscriber to the newsletter, you might have noticed some changes over the past few weeks. Today marks the official launch of the revamped version of HeadSTart, where on top of a new look and feel, we will also be bringing you fresh elements. This includes a video series titled We Try First, and other interactive and specially curated features and stories.

The We Try First series will feature us getting out of the office and testing out life, career and adulting hacks, and hopefully learning some important lessons on how we can all optimise our adult lives in the process. Which we will also share and reflect upon weekly.

This week, we test out the idea of working from anywhere. In this day and age, where remote working has increasingly become an option for many, we test out various places touted as new-age "workplaces", to see, apart from working from home, if we can in fact get work done outside of the office. After all, I don’t know about you, but a change of scenery every now and again does wonders for my mental health and productivity.