You need friends and money, not more resilience

Business books that emphasise cultivating mental toughness to deal with adversity overlook what really matters.

Sarah Green Carmichael

Many business gurus selling personal resilience thus offer only half a toolbox, suggesting tactics that at best reflect coping mechanisms. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Resilience has become big business. Airport book stores bristle with paperbacks explaining “why some flourish while others fold” or promising to help you develop “unbeatable” levels of “mental toughness”. TED talks, podcasts and social media posts offer the three (or five) traits of resilient people, from optimism to grit to a growth mindset.

As the management world has embraced the reality that any success is made up of numerous failures, a booming market has emerged for advice on how to bounce back, often with insights culled from elite military forces or extreme athletes.

