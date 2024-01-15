Investing in an active ETF or exchange-traded fund

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors and senior columnists at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.

In this episode, Su Shyan discusses active ETFs with Ms Ong Ai Ling, Portfolio Manager and Head of AIOI at Lion Global Investors. AIOI stands for Artificial Intelligence of Investments.