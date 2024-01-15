Invest Talk Podcast

Investing in an active ETF or exchange-traded fund

(From left) Ms Ong Ai Ling, Portfolio Manager and Head of Artificial Intelligence of Investments at Lion Global Investors, ST podcast producer Teo Tong Kai and associate editor and senior columnist Lee Su Shyan. ST PHOTO: PENELOPE HANNAH LEE
Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors and senior columnists at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.

In this episode, Su Shyan discusses active ETFs with Ms Ong Ai Ling, Portfolio Manager and Head of AIOI at Lion Global Investors. AIOI stands for Artificial Intelligence of Investments. 

Highlights (click/tap above): 

3:30 Difference between active ETFs and passive ETFs 

4:55 Find out about the first active ETF on SGX 

7:00 Japan’s improving macroeconomic indicators  

10:00 Corporate governance reforms in Japan 

13:30 The use of AI in active ETFs

16:00 Safeguards for investors in active ETFs

17:20 Expect to see more active ETFs 

Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST’s Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Lee Su Shyan’s articles: https://str.sg/wuQs

Follow Lee Su Shyan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/bZqN

Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top