Maybank becomes first foreign bank to offer fixed deposits for CPF funds

SINGAPORE - Maybank Singapore (Maybank) has become the first foreign bank to offer fixed deposits (FDs) for funds from the Ordinary Account (OA) of the Central Provident Fund (CPF).

The bank is promising an FD rate of 2.9 per cent per annum for a minimum placement of $20,000 in OA funds for 12 months.

Maybank chief executive Alvin Lee said new and existing Maybank customers can tap this option to grow their OA funds for retirement.

Mr Lee added: “In any market environment, time deposits are always an evergreen and popular investment option.”

CPF members who want to open an FD account with the bank should visit a Maybank branch to do so.

Only four designated banks in Singapore are permitted to accept OA funds as FDs. They include the three local banks – OCBC Bank, DBS Bank and UOB – and since April 2023, Maybank as well.

According to the CPF Board, a foreign bank can provide FD services under the CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS) only if it has been accorded Qualifying Full Bank privileges. Maybank began operations in Singapore in 1960, and received QFB status in December 2001.

CPF members must set aside $20,000 in their OAs and $40,000 in their CPF Special Accounts before they can place any excess CPF savings into an FD.

Among the local banks, OCBC is currently the only one offering FD under the CPFIS. The bank started doing so in November 2022.

Since October 2023, OCBC customers were also given the option to digitally transfer their OA funds to their FD accounts via the OCBC app.

Placements of OA funds made digitally earn 3.1 per cent a year, compared with 2.7 per cent if customers do so at an OCBC branch.

The placement is for a duration of six months and CPF members have to put in a minimum of $30,000.

In comparison, OA savings earn an interest rate of 2.5 per cent, which is the legislated minimum interest rate payable on those funds.

CPF members under 55 years old get one percentage point more, or 3.5 per cent, on the first $20,000 of OA balances.

Those who are 55 and above can get two percentage points more or 4.5 per cent, on the first $20,000 in their OA.