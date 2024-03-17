Sprouts of hope in a gloomy media landscape

This year is looking grim for the news business.

Facing a set of harsh financial realities – resulting from a mix of news fatigue, an unsteady advertising market and a precipitous fall in traffic from tech giants – many outlets have been forced to fold or make significant cuts in recent months.

But there are some signs of hope. A small cohort of for-profit digital media companies that sprang up during the Covid-19 pandemic have found success – at least for the moment – by taking the opposite approach of many predecessors, such as BuzzFeed and Vice, which fatefully relied on huge amounts of investor money to prioritise growth.

The new class of news start-ups – Puck, Punchbowl News, The Ankler and Semafor are among the most prominent – have kept spending down and hired carefully. They are all centred on newsletters covering specific niches with broad appeal. They have attracted top journalists by putting them at the heart of the enterprise, sometimes as part owners in the companies.

“There was possibly a mismatch 10 or 15 years ago between funding structures and media companies,” said Mr Jon Kelly, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Puck, whose 14 reporters write about topics including politics, finance and media. “And I think that the entire industry has learnt from that.”

These start-ups exemplify a shift in the conventional wisdom about how to make money in digital publishing. A decade or so ago, many venture capitalists and top media executives thought the then-rising class of digital start-ups might eventually dominate the industry. The big influx of investor money was put towards chasing the biggest audience possible.

But traffic from social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter dropped, and the economics of digital ads did not add up. Predictions of supplanting traditional TV networks or sprawling print empires never came to pass. The most recent outlet to try this play book, The Messenger, folded in January, fewer than nine months after it launched.

The formula embraced by the new start-ups is instead sustainable growth built on a mix of revenue sources, including ads, paid subscriptions and sponsored events. Instead of trying to reach everybody on the Internet, they have kept more narrow lanes of coverage and targeted high-income readers, following a path more similar to the 10-year-old tech website The Information or the politics outlet Politico.

“What all of them have in common is this intense need to serve specific audiences rather than to serve everybody,” said Mr Jacob Cohen Donnelly, the founder of A Media Operator, a newsletter about the media business.

Some of the other new companies finding early traction include publications on the newsletter platform Substack, such as The Free Press and The Bulwark, which have attracted tens of thousands of paid subscribers. Several worker-owned publications, like Defector and Hell Gate, are showing promise. And some older digital outlets, like Vox Media, have survived by expanding into businesses such as podcasting, and cutting costs.

Punchbowl News, started in 2021 by three former Politico reporters, aggressively covers Congress and has become “the home-town newspaper of Capitol Hill in a lot of ways”, said Ms Anna Palmer, a founder and the chief executive. Now with 30 employees, Punchbowl publishes three newsletters a day and has added coverage of the financial services industry. It is looking to expand into other policy areas.

“What we have really focused on is not being something that people might find interesting, but that they actually need to be able to do their job,” she said.

Punchbowl offers its morning newsletter for free, while a subscription to its other newsletters is US$350 (S$467) a year. Access to Punchbowl’s policy reporting starts at US$1,200 a year. The model is akin to Politico Pro (which starts at the low five-figures per year), Axios Pro (US$599 a year) and The Information Pro (US$999 a year), the premium offerings from those websites.

Ms Palmer said Punchbowl has been profitable since its first year and generated US$20 million in revenue in 2023, though she declined to discuss subscription figures. A person with knowledge of Punchbowl’s finances said that in the first two months of 2024, the company had already booked 90 per cent of its annual newsletter sponsorship goal.