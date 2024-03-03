How the media industry keeps losing the future

SAN FRANCISCO – If the career of Mr Roger Fidler has any meaning, it is this: Sometimes, you can see the future coming but get trampled by it anyway.

Thirty years ago, Mr Fidler was a media executive pushing a reassuring vision of the future of newspapers.

The digital revolution would liberate news from printing presses, giving people portable devices that kept them informed all day long. Some stories would be enhanced by video, others by sound and animation.

Readers could share articles, driving engagement across diverse communities.

All that has come to pass, more or less. Everyone is online all the time, and just about everyone seems interested, if not obsessed, by national and world happenings.

But the traditional media that Mr Fidler was championing does not receive much benefit. After decades of decline, their collapse seems to be accelerating.

Every day brings bad news. Sometimes it is about recently formed digital enterprises, sometimes venerable publications whose history stretches back more than a century.

Cutbacks were just announced at Law360, The Intercept and the youth-oriented video site NowThis, which laid off half its staff.

The tech news site Engadget, which comprehensively tracks tech layoffs, laid off its top editors and other staff members. Conde Nast and Time are shedding employees.

The continued existence of Vice Media, once valued at US$5.7 billion (S$7.66 billion), and Sports Illustrated, in another era the most influential sports publication, is uncertain.

The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post eliminated hundreds of journalists between them. One out of four newspapers that existed in 2005 no longer does.

The slow crash of newspapers and magazines would be of limited interest, save for one thing: Traditional media had at its core the exalted and difficult mission of communicating information about the world.

From investigative reports on government to coverage of local politicians, the news served to make all the institutions and individuals covered a bit more transparent and, possibly, more honest.