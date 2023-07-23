I’m 76 but I move with the times, says media design guru Mario Garcia

Whenever Mario Garcia sees pictures hanging higgledy-piggledy on the wall, he has to resist the urge to reorganise them.
“I mean, there are people who have no sense of space and distance,” says the renowned Cuban-American media designer.
