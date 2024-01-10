Magazines are not dead in the digital age

In the classic comedy Ghostbusters (1984), newly hired secretary Janice raises the subject of reading, while idly flipping through the pages of a magazine. The scientist Egon Spengler responds with a brusque dismissal: “Print is dead.”

His words now seem prescient. The prevailing assumption of the past couple of decades is that print media is being slowly throttled by the rise of digital. Print magazines, in particular, are often perceived as being under threat.

While not nearly as popular as they once were, magazines have not died. New ones have started since the dire predictions began, while others continue to attract loyal readerships.

So what is the enduring appeal of the print magazine? Why did it not die, as so many predicted?

Printed words in an online world



The word “magazine” derives from the term for a warehouse or storehouse. In its essence, it is any publication that collects different types of writing for readers. Each instalment includes a range of voices, subjects and perspectives.

Print magazine culture has certainly seen a decline since its heyday in the 20th century. Once-popular print magazines have moved entirely online or are largely sustained by growing digital subscriptions.

Elsewhere, Internet media sites, of the type pioneered by Buzzfeed and its imitators, increasingly fulfil the need for diverse and distracting short-form writing.

The explosion of social media has also cut into the advertising market on which print magazines have traditionally depended.

Online audiences have come to expect new content daily or even hourly. Casual readers are less willing to wait for a weekly or monthly print magazine to arrive in the post or on a news stand.

The ready availability of free, or significantly cheaper, digital content may deter them from purchasing print subscriptions or individual issues.

Turning from screens to the page



And yet, print magazines refuse to die. Established periodicals, such as the New Yorker and Vogue, stubbornly cling to a global readership in both print and digital formats.

New titles are emerging as well – 2021 saw the launch of 122 print magazines in the United States alone. The number is smaller than in some previous years, and this perhaps reflects the generally shrinking market for print media.

But given the accepted wisdom, it is remarkable there are any new periodicals at all.

In Australia, print magazines’ sales rose 4.1 per cent in 2023 and previously axed publications – such as Girlfriend – are now receiving one-off, nostalgic returns to print.

The market for print magazines is not exactly thriving. But it has not vanished as quickly as anticipated.

Some commentators have attributed the enduring appeal of print magazines to the physical experience of reading. People absorb information differently from the page than from the screen, perhaps in a less frantic and distractable way.

“Digital fatigue” from the years of the pandemic has arguably resulted in a small pivot back to print media. The revived interest in print magazines has also been attributed to the “analogue” preferences of Gen Z readers.

As the writer Hope Corrigan has noted, there is also something appealing about the aesthetics of print magazines. The care taken with layout, images and copy cannot always be replicated on a screen.

Indeed, magazines with a significant focus on photography and visual design – such as fashion and travel titles – are enduring in print.

Magazine expert Samir Husni has observed that emerging independent print magazines are more focused on targeting a niche readership. Advances in printing technology have made smaller print runs more cost-effective. This allows new titles to focus on quality over quantity.

The new wave of print magazines tend to have a higher cover price and standard of production. They are also published less frequently, with quarterly or biannual schedules becoming more common.