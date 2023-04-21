Singapore’s success hinges on staying open and relevant to the world: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE - To succeed, Singapore needs to stay open, relevant and useful to the world while growing its economy and dealing with challenges such as an ageing population.

Remaining open in this era of contestation enables Singapore to capture new value and flows and strengthen its own capabilities, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday.

Speaking during the debate on the President’s Address, he urged Singaporeans to think about what special role they can play to stay relevant to the world.

“Our value proposition is building connections across cultures and economies, and we must strengthen this,” Mr Heng said.

This open-mindedness, together with Singapore’s stable environment and strong governance, resonates in today’s more fractured and fractious world, he noted.

DPM Heng urged Singaporeans to venture out, to integrate with foreigners studying and working in the city, so as to draw energy and capabilities from diverse sources.

Domestically, the Government will move to “develop every Singaporean fully”, as it widens the notion of meritocracy, he said.

Mr Heng added that the Government is also addressing issues that arise from the frictions between citizens, new citizens, permanent residents and workpass holders, by tweaking policies and frameworks.

Looking ahead, geopolitics will become more unsettling, technology and innovation will disrupt jobs more rapidly, while Singapore’s land, labour and carbon constraints become tighter, said Mr Heng.

So it is vital to grow the economy, which will give people access to good jobs, generate the means for the nation to support families, care for seniors and help those with disadvantages, he said.

“Throughout our history, growth has never been for growth’s sake,” he said. “Growth is critical for giving us the means to build a better Singapore, and better lives for Singaporeans.”

To grow the economy, science and technology will be key.