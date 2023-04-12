S’pore to plug deeper into global markets to drive economy and jobs

SINGAPORE – Inflation may remain stubbornly high and the geopolitical landscape may be more fragmented, but Singapore will try to secure sustained economic growth and embed itself deeper into global supply chains and markets, including new ones.

In statements issued on Wednesday as addenda to the President Halimah Yacob’s address at the opening of Parliament on Monday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said it will step up efforts to grow Singapore’s economy, create good jobs, and support businesses and workers in seizing new opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will seek to secure sustained non-inflationary economic growth and maintain Singapore’s position as a leading international financial centre in Asia.

In the months ahead, persistent global inflation and a weak global demand outlook will weigh on Singapore’s growth, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. The priority is to drive economic growth and jobs, he added.

He said there is a need to remain open and stay connected to global opportunities to cope after emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other countries may adopt more protectionist measures, but Singapore will expand and diversify its trading activities and markets, capture more re-exports and transhipments, and embed itself deeper in global supply chains, said Mr Gan.

“This strengthens our relevance as a global business hub and anchors high-value economic activities and good jobs here. We will also strengthen our international partnerships to capture new opportunities, arising from Asia’s growth and global trends in digital trade and sustainability,” he said.

In a move that would plug Singapore businesses deeper into key partner markets, Minister-in-charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Tharman Shanmugaratnam said the central bank is looking to ramp up cross-border payment connectivity by establishing bilateral and multilateral real-time linkages involving Asean countries.

Senior Minister Tharman said MAS will also build an innovative and responsible digital asset ecosystem, explore the real use case of blockchain technology, as well as look at the tokenisation of financial and real economy assets.

It will also step up efforts to develop new digital infrastructure and platforms to enhance the financial industry’s efficiency, access new markets, and promote new models in digital finance.

For instance, in bond markets, MAS will develop infrastructure to facilitate more seamless end-to-end issuance, listing and settlement for Asian securities transactions, while in the funds sector, it will make post-trade funds settlement more efficient and transparent for fund managers.

On the issue of employment, Mr Gan in February said MTI is looking to add 100,000 jobs in modern services, such as consulting, legal, accounting, financial and infocomm technology, within the decade, while MAS has said it aims to create 3,000 to 4,000 jobs per year in the financial services sector over a five-year period to 2025.

The financial sector is on track to achieving these targets, growing by an average 4.8 per cent per year and adding an average 7,300 jobs per year during 2021 to 2022, Mr Tharman said on Wednesday.

To address carbon constraints, Mr Gan said Singapore will secure alternative forms of low-carbon energy and support enterprises to improve energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint.

Promising enterprises will also receive help to internationalise and support to develop capabilities in sustainability, he added.

On MAS’ part, Mr Tharman said the regulator will work with partners to develop an ecosystem of stakeholders to mobilise capital and support Asia’s transition to net-zero carbon emission, including developing clear criteria to identify green and transition activities for eight key sectors in 2023.