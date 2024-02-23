Singapore core inflation eases to 3.1% in January on lower services and food price hikes

SINGAPORE - Consumer prices eased in January on the back of lower services and food inflation, in line with full-year projections that both core and headline inflation will continue their downward trend.

Official data on Feb 23 showed that core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs to better reflect the expenses of households here, came in at 3.1 per cent year on year in January.

The easing comes despite the rise in goods and services tax (GST) to 9 per cent in January 2024 from 8 per cent in December 2023.

The January figure, led by a slower rise in prices of services and food, is slightly lower than the 3.3 per cent in December, the level at which core consumer prices have hovered around for months.

Overall or headline inflation also eased to 2.9 per cent year on year in January, an improvement from 3.7 per cent in December.

The easing of headline consumer prices is led by a decline in both accommodation and private transport inflation.

On a month-on-month basis, which represents how much momentum there still is in prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.6 per cent in January, due in part to the 1 percentage point GST rate increase.

However, headline inflation fell 0.7 per cent month on month, led by lower accommodation and private transport costs.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Feb 23 said core inflation is expected to pick up in February, reflecting the effects of the Chinese New Year.

“Thereafter, core inflation should resume a gradual moderating trend over the rest of the year as import cost pressures continue to decline and tightness in the domestic labour market eases,” they said.

Earlier in February, MAS lowered its estimate for overall inflation in 2024 to 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, down from a previous projection of between 3 per cent and 4 per cent.

It kept its core inflation projection unchanged at an average of 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for 2024.