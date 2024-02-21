COE prices fall across all categories except for commercial vehicles

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices for cars and motorcycles ended lower in the latest tender on Feb 21, with premiums rising only in the commercial vehicle category.

The COE price for smaller, less powerful cars finished at $76,801, down from $79,000 two weeks ago, while that for bigger, more powerful cars closed at $97,000, down from $102,338 previously.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle except motorcycles but which ends up almost exclusively for bigger, more powerful cars, finished at $94,006, down from $100,101. A barometer of business sentiment, the premium for this category stayed below $50,000 up to the last three minutes of bidding.

The premium for motorcycles ended at $8,911, its lowest level since May 2023.

But COE for commercial vehicles bucked the trend by ending at $73,001, up from $72,001 two weeks ago.

Trade observers reckon the Chinese New Year holidays had resulted in fewer vehicle sales, which in turn translated to lower demand for COEs. Expectations of COE supply growing in 2024 had contributed to more cautious bidding.