Singapore, Qatar ink MOUs in areas including LNG, innovation and cyber security

DOHA – Singapore and Qatar companies might soon find it easier to do business in each other’s countries, in areas ranging from sustainable technologies to food and cyber security.

Both countries inked five new memorandums of understanding (MOUs) at the Emiri Diwan – the sovereign body and administrative office of Qatar’s Emir – in the capital city of Doha on Wednesday.

The agreements were signed during President Halimah Yacob’s state visit to the Gulf nation, her last overseas trip during her term.

Singapore will also send three delegations of around 30 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Qatar in September.

The companies from the fintech, healthcare, energy and logistics sectors will explore collaboration and potential market opportunities in the country, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling told the media on the sidelines of the visit.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the state-owned QatarEnergy signed an MOU on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-carbon technology cooperation to enhance bilateral collaboration on energy and decarbonisation.

Both countries will work together to strengthen long-term LNG supply chains and promote technical cooperation, and exchange knowledge on carbon capture and storage.

About 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity is generated from natural gas, while Qatar is the world’s top LNG exporter.

Officials from MTI also met their Qatari counterparts on Tuesday and discussed the Gulf state’s National Vision 2030 – a plan that aims to transform the country in areas such as social development and environmental management.

Ms Low said: “We discovered that there are many exciting opportunities in the areas of technology and innovation, energy and logistics, as well as infrastructure for SMEs.

“As a result of that, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) will bring about three business mission trips involving many SMEs in these areas… as a follow-up to the state visit.”

Meanwhile, the other MOUs include an agreement inked between the Singapore Food Agency and Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality on food security and safety, which aims to strengthen knowledge exchange in those areas.