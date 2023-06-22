State visits have enlarged diplomatic space for Singapore: President Halimah

DOHA – It has been a “tremendous journey” to fly the Singapore flag as head of state in the last six years, said President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday, on her last overseas visit in the role.

In addition, it was personally enriching as she worked to enlarge the diplomatic space for Singapore and expand its economic opportunities, said Madam Halimah, who has decided not to run in the next presidential election.

Reflecting on her 11 state visits and other meetings with heads of states and senior leaders, she told reporters in an interview that the sharing of knowledge and experience on these occasions has been very important.

“I will miss all this – the chance to interact with world leaders and Singaporeans based in different parts of the world,” she said.

“The fact that many of them travel from all parts of the country that they are living or working in just to meet the President of Singapore is really very warm and touching.”

Madam Halimah arrived in Doha on Monday night and leaves on Thursday morning.

She was received by Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Emiri Diwan – the Emir’s administrative office – on Wednesday morning, escorted by Emiri royal horses and camels, an additional honour for visiting heads of state.

After the ceremonial welcome, she called on Sheikh Tamim, who hosted a state luncheon in her honour. President Halimah and Sheikh Tamim – the first head of state Madam Halimah hosted in Singapore after she assumed office in 2017 – reaffirmed their countries’ longstanding and excellent ties.

They noted the importance of the Singapore-Qatar High-Level Joint Committee (HLJC) as the key platform for bilateral engagement, and welcomed the convening of the eighth committee later in 2023.

The leaders also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas including energy and food security, contained in the five memorandums of understanding signed by both countries, and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Madam Halimah said there were lessons for Singapore in how Qatar overcame a period of upheaval, regionally and internationally, to ensure its security, particularly in food.

Four Arab countries cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar in 2017, imposing a sea, land and air blockade, and the Gulf nation, as a result, had to diversify its imports, including of food. The countries agreed in January 2021 to restore ties.

Madam Halimah said: “Whether it’s food or energy security, the principles apply, in the sense that we need to diversify, to make sure that we get enough sources from which we can (meet) these needs to fulfil our economy.”