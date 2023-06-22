State visits have enlarged diplomatic space for Singapore: President Halimah

DOHA – It has been a “tremendous journey” to fly the Singapore flag as head of state in the last six years, said President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday, on her last overseas visit in the role.
In addition, it was personally enriching as she worked to enlarge the diplomatic space for Singapore and expand its economic opportunities, said Madam Halimah, who has decided not to run in the next presidential election.
Reflecting on her 11 state visits and other meetings with heads of states and senior leaders, she told reporters in an interview that the sharing of knowledge and experience on these occasions has been very important.
“I will miss all this – the chance to interact with world leaders and Singaporeans based in different parts of the world,” she said.
“The fact that many of them travel from all parts of the country that they are living or working in just to meet the President of Singapore is really very warm and touching.”
Madam Halimah arrived in Doha on Monday night and leaves on Thursday morning.
She was received by Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Emiri Diwan – the Emir’s administrative office – on Wednesday morning, escorted by Emiri royal horses and camels, an additional honour for visiting heads of state.
After the ceremonial welcome, she called on Sheikh Tamim, who hosted a state luncheon in her honour. President Halimah and Sheikh Tamim – the first head of state Madam Halimah hosted in Singapore after she assumed office in 2017 – reaffirmed their countries’ longstanding and excellent ties.
They noted the importance of the Singapore-Qatar High-Level Joint Committee (HLJC) as the key platform for bilateral engagement, and welcomed the convening of the eighth committee later in 2023.
The leaders also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas including energy and food security, contained in the five memorandums of understanding signed by both countries, and exchanged views on regional and international developments.
Madam Halimah said there were lessons for Singapore in how Qatar overcame a period of upheaval, regionally and internationally, to ensure its security, particularly in food.
Four Arab countries cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar in 2017, imposing a sea, land and air blockade, and the Gulf nation, as a result, had to diversify its imports, including of food. The countries agreed in January 2021 to restore ties.
Madam Halimah said: “Whether it’s food or energy security, the principles apply, in the sense that we need to diversify, to make sure that we get enough sources from which we can (meet) these needs to fulfil our economy.”
While her role as head of state carries a large element of the ceremonial, Madam Halimah said she has worked to ensure her visits also result in positive and important economic outcomes for Singapore and its people.
Each state visit has created unique and “wonderful memories that I will not forget”, she said.
“It’s very difficult to describe them all, but obviously (the journey) has made me a much richer person (in terms of) the diversity of experiences and depth of it all. There’s nothing that beats face-to-face interaction.
“I do my best to expand the diplomatic space for Singapore and secondly, to see how we can benefit by expanding economic opportunities,” she added.
She also emphasised the importance of small countries like Singapore and Qatar making their voices heard internationally amid geopolitical tensions and challenges.
“Diplomacy is important for us to be able to protect our national interest,” she said.
Singaporeans have shown resilience and adaptability amid challenges while living and working abroad, she added.
“That’s a very important point we need to learn. But I also advise them to not forget Singapore.”
During her visit, Madam Halimah was also called on by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani.
Sheikh Mohammed will make an official visit to Singapore in 2023, in conjunction with the eighth HLJC, which is expected to be held in August.
Altogether, Madam Halimah has made three state visits to the Middle East. Asked how these have strengthened the Republic’s relations with the region, she said it is one region that has undergone rapid transformation, hosting global events like the World Cup.
“Opportunities are there – they’re growing and dynamic,” she said. “In all these visits, one thing I realise is that Singapore has a very important brand name.”