Qatar's DPM meets Singapore leaders on official visit

SINGAPORE - Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Thursday (Aug 11) .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Thursday that Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is on an official two-day visit to Singapore.

As small states, both countries share a mutual interest in promoting a rules-based global order and strengthening international cooperation, MFA added.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar's Foreign Minister, met separately with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and discussed both countries' efforts on sustainability and global economic developments.

DPM Wong also welcomed the establishment of Qatar Investment Authority's Asian office in Singapore last year.

After their meeting, DPM Wong said in a Facebook post: "We reaffirmed the close friendship between Singapore and Qatar. We also had a good exchange on strengthening collaboration - including on sustainability. As small states, our two countries share many similar interests."