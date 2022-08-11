Qatar's DPM meets Singapore leaders on official visit

SINGAPORE - Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Thursday (Aug 11) .
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Thursday that Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is on an official two-day visit to Singapore.
As small states, both countries share a mutual interest in promoting a rules-based global order and strengthening international cooperation, MFA added.
Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar's Foreign Minister, met separately with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and discussed both countries' efforts on sustainability and global economic developments.
DPM Wong also welcomed the establishment of Qatar Investment Authority's Asian office in Singapore last year.
After their meeting, DPM Wong said in a Facebook post: "We reaffirmed the close friendship between Singapore and Qatar. We also had a good exchange on strengthening collaboration - including on sustainability. As small states, our two countries share many similar interests."
In another meeting with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Sheikh Mohammed discussed bilateral ties and fields that could strengthen cooperation, such as energy, food security and sustainable development.
They also spoke about the importance of the Singapore-Qatar High Level Joint Committee (HLJC) as a platform to advance bilateral cooperation.
Singapore plans to host the 8th HLJC at a mutually convenient time.
On Wednesday morning, Sheikh Mohammed met Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman.
Dr Maliki welcomed Qatar's engagement of Asean, including its signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation at the recent Asean Ministerial Meeting in Cambodia.
Both ministers also agreed to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as education, trade and investment.
Sheikh Mohammed then called on Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam and Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli in the afternoon.
The ministers had a wide-ranging discussion on bilateral relations and developments in the Middle East.
Sheikh Mohammed will be leaving Singapore today.