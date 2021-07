SINGAPORE - A $28.5 million offer has been made for one of beleaguered Hin Leong founder Lim Oon Kuin's good class bungalows (GCBs) now under a court-ordered asset freeze injunction, The Straits Times has learnt.

The freehold GCB in Second Avenue in Bukit Timah is one of nine properties in Singapore and Australia that are among assets frozen by the High Court to recoup US$3.5 billion (S$4.75 billion) in debt from the collapsed oil trader.