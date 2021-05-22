Hin Leong liquidators win High Court judgement to freeze global assets of Lim family

SINGAPORE - The judicial managers (JMs) of insolvent Hin Leong Trading have won an application in the Singapore High Court to freeze the Lim family's assets worldwide to recoup US$3.5 billion (S$4.66 billion) of debt from the collapsed oil trader.

The Mareva injunction application, filed by judicial managers-turned liquidators Goh Thien Phong and Chan Kheng Tek of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), covers the Lim family's assets from real estate to club memberships, insurance policies, shares, cash and investments.