Hin Leong liquidators win High Court judgement to freeze global assets of Lim family

Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim leaving the State Courts on April 30, 2021.
Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim leaving the State Courts on April 30, 2021.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Senior Business Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - The judicial managers (JMs) of insolvent Hin Leong Trading have won an application in the Singapore High Court to freeze the Lim family's assets worldwide to recoup US$3.5 billion (S$4.66 billion) of debt from the collapsed oil trader.

The Mareva injunction application, filed by judicial managers-turned liquidators Goh Thien Phong and Chan Kheng Tek of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), covers the Lim family's assets from real estate to club memberships, insurance policies, shares, cash and investments.

