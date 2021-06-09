9 properties in Singapore, Australia among Hin Leong's Lim family assets frozen by High Court

Details of an order show that the family's living expenses were capped at $10,000 a week for Hin Leong founder Lim Oon Kuin and his children.
SINGAPORE - At least six residential properties in Singapore and three in Australia belonging to the Lim family behind insolvent Hin Leong Trading are identified in a High Court order to freeze US$3.5 billion (S$4.6 billion) of the family's assets worldwide.

The Mareva injunction application, filed by judicial managers turned liquidators Goh Thien Phong and Chan Kheng Tek of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to recoup US$3.5 billion of debt from the collapsed oil trader, covers the Lim family's assets from real estate in Singapore and Australia to club memberships, insurance policies, shares, cash and investments.

