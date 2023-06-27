Condo resale prices up 0.9% in May, more units sold as buyers turn to secondary market

SINGAPORE - Condo resale prices climbed for a fourth consecutive month in May on the back of stronger sales, as buyers continue to turn to resale properties given the sizeable price gap between new private homes and those on the secondary market.

An estimated 946 condo resale units changed hands in May, marking an 8.9 per cent increase from the 869 units resold in April, according to flash data released by real-estate portals 99.co and SRX on Tuesday.

However, the prices of condo resale units edged up at a slower rate of 0.9 per cent in May compared to 1.3 per cent the month before, data showed.

PropNex head of research and content Wong Siew Ying cited Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Realis data showing that the median unit price gap between new condo units and resale properties stood at 62.3 per cent in May, widening from April’s 60.9 per cent.

“Given the sizable price gap between new launches and resale condos, the resale market would be the preferred hunting ground for bargain-seekers or those with less generous housing budgets,” she said.

But she added that monthly resale volumes have mostly stayed below the 1,000-unit mark since the round of cooling measures introduced in September 2022 to moderate demand and ensure prudent borrowing.

The “relatively measured” transaction volume in the past months could be due to a mismatch in price expectations between buyers and sellers, the limited supply of resale homes on the market, and the high-interest rate environment, said Ms Wong.

ERA Realty Network key executive officer Eugene Lim said the launch of The Reserve Residences in the city fringes in May could have drawn some attention away from the resale condo market in the same month.

The 99-year leasehold condo development in the Upper Bukit Timah area sold more than 70 per cent of its units on the launch weekend.

Mr Lim said some buyers might be hedging against the high interest rates by going for new launches, as their mortgage payment is staggered over time, unlike buyers of resale properties who will face the full brunt of high interest rates at the point of purchase.

The lion’s share of condo resale transactions in May was recorded in the suburbs, or outside the central region, at 50.7 per cent, data showed.

Units in the city fringe made up 31.8 per cent of total transactions while those in central Singapore accounted for 17.5 per cent.