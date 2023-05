If you are thinking about buying a private home, watch out for rising interest rates and do your sums properly, because some buyers are finding themselves in financial trouble due to rapidly increasing loan repayments.

Financial advisory firm SingCapital notes that buyers who made the “unfortunate decision” to choose floating interest rates when they bought their homes or refinanced their mortgages in 2022 have seen their monthly repayment sums jump by as much as 40 per cent in just a year.