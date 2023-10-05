Poly, ITE students to be offered stints with UOB under bank’s new work-study programme

SINGAPORE – Polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education students will from 2024 have a shot at taking on roles such as assistant relationship manager or credit analyst at UOB for a year, prior to their graduation.

They will also be given the training needed for work in the banking sector during the year-long work-study programme launched by UOB on Thursday in a tie-up with all five local polytechnics and three ITE colleges.

Dubbed U Unleash, the programme is open to final-year students studying hospitality, business and information communications technology, and aims to reach 500 students by 2026.

Participants will be attached to one or two business units, including private banking, commercial banking, as well as technology and operations, during their stint.

Good performers will be offered a full-time position with UOB after completing the programme, and may even be sponsored for further studies by the bank afterwards, if eligible.

U Unleash headlines a host of talent attraction and retention moves UOB unveiled at a launch event held at its Raffles Place headquarters on Thursday.

Among the announcements is a new 10,500 sq ft training campus bringing together all of UOB’s training and development programmes under one roof. It will begin operations by the first quarter of 2024.

The UOB Better U Campus will take up around a fifth of the usable area in the Singapore Institute of Management’s Management House compound in Namly Avenue in a partnership with the institute.

Meanwhile, undergraduate children of existing staff will get a new, dedicated internship scheme.

There are benefits for retiring staff too. Those eligible will have medical insurance coverage extended by six months past their retirement date to ensure their seamless transition to retirement, among other changes.

U Unleash is being launched as the wider financial sector here steps up overtures to bring in and groom promising talent from a broader range of educational and professional backgrounds amid growing manpower needs.

Mr Bryan Lim, head of talent and development at UOB, confirmed to The Straits Times that U Unleash would tap the Polytechnic Talent for Finance Scheme, which was launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in April.