askST Jobs: How important is prior internship experience?

SINGAPORE – In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: I didn’t do an internship when I was in school. Are my job prospects as a fresh graduate affected?

A: Most sectors and roles today require internship experience, or at least see it as a plus for entry-level roles, says Mr Bryan Lee, general manager at talent recruitment and matching platform Glints.

Internships are increasingly becoming a requirement for entry-level roles in banking and finance, management consulting, accounting, human resources and information technology, he adds.

“Internships are so commonplace today that it has become an expectation from most companies when they screen profiles of fresh graduates.

“Whether you had an internship or not is no longer the question. The questions (employers ask) today are: ‘How many internships and where?’”

Mr Lee adds: “As having an internship experience is now part of many local universities’ curricula, we expect to see more students graduating with internship experience under their belt.”

An employer can infer an applicant’s ability to learn theories and concepts from his grades in school, but not his ability to perform in a work environment, making it significantly more difficult to secure a job without internship experience.

“Entry-level roles tend to have a small range or pay bracket; if the candidate comes in with strong work experience, they may have a case to get the higher part of that range,” Mr Lee says.

Nonetheless, there are some sectors and roles that may place less emphasis on prior internship experience, Mr Lee notes.

These include researchers, the hiring process for whom may focus more on academic achievements or research projects, though having relevant internship experience is still a plus.

Other roles that may be less reliant on having internship experience include vocational trades, as well as caregiving roles, he adds.

Internships also allow students to observe at close range how businesses operate, how teams collaborate, and how decisions are made, says Mr Sriram Iyer, adjunct senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore Business School.

“This experience provides a unique insight into the industry’s latest trends and innovations, which can be valuable when seeking employment, especially in a highly competitive industry.

“Furthermore, internships allow students to build their professional network as these connections can help them secure employment opportunities, as well as provide invaluable insights into potential career paths.”