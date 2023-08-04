OCBC Q2 profit rises 34% to $1.71b; dividend of 40 cents declared

SINGAPORE – OCBC Bank on Friday posted second-quarter earnings that were boosted by a rapid rise in market interest rates but offset by higher allowances to buffer for uncertainties in its portfolio amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The net profit of Singapore’s second-largest lender rose 34 per cent year on year to $1.71 billion, falling slightly short of the $1.77 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

The board declared an interim dividend of 40 cents a share, up from 12 cents in the same quarter in 2022, to which the scrip dividend scheme does not apply. The interim dividend payout will amount to $1.8 billion, representing a payout ratio of 50 per cent.

Group chief executive Helen Wong said global growth momentum is expected to slow as 2024 approaches, and the bank is watchful of the impact of persistent inflationary pressures and higher interest rates.

She maintained her forecast of low- to mid-single-digit loan growth in 2023.

OCBC’s net interest income rose 40 per cent to $2.39 billion. It was driven by asset growth and a 55-basis point increase in its net interest margin – a key gauge of a bank’s profitability – to 2.26 per cent.

Non-interest income grew 11 per cent to $1.07 billion, mainly from net gains from the sale of investment securities and higher profit from insurance. It was partly offset by lower fee and trading income.

The bank also set aside more allowances for potential bad loans, to the tune of $252 million, compared with $72 million a year ago and $110 million in the first quarter.

Compared with the previous quarter, general allowances climbed from $54 million to $200 million, reflecting a more challenging outlook. Allowances for impaired assets were 7 per cent lower at $52 million.

OCBC said the higher general allowances reflect changes in risk profiles of its loan portfolio and greater macroeconomic uncertainty.

It is also watching out for specific risk segments. These include the commercial real estate sector in developed markets, which has come under stress amid rising interest rates and low utilisation of office space.