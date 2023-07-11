OCBC powering growth through unified network and talent connections

HONG KONG – In 2014, naysayers questioned Singapore bank OCBC’s HK$38.7 billion ($6.6 billion) purchase of Hong Kong’s Wing Hang Bank, casting doubts over the benefits that could be reaped from the expensive foreign acquisition.

Fast forward to 2023, and OCBC Bank has proven sceptics wrong. Today, it is one of the top five foreign players by total assets in Greater China, with $93 billion in assets, 4,500 employees and 60 branches in 17 cities in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. It also has a 20 per cent stake in Bank of Ningbo.