DBS Q2 profit jumps 48% to record $2.69b; dividend of 48 cents declared

SINGAPORE – DBS Group Holdings on Thursday reported record quarterly earnings as higher interest rates continued to lift its margins despite muted loan growth. Wealth management and card fees also rebounded after an extended dry spell.

Net profit of the largest lender in Singapore and South-east Asia stood at $2.69 billion in the second quarter, up 48 per cent from a year ago. It topped the $2.41 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

The board declared a dividend of 48 cents a share for the second quarter, an increase of six cents a share from the previous quarter.

The growth reflects the bank’s stronger earnings prospects for the year and is in line with its guidance for a baseline annual increase of 24 cents a share, said DBS.

Together with the first-quarter dividend, the total dividend for the first half of 2023 amounts to 90 cents a share.

Second-quarter return on equity – a measure of how efficiently a company generates its profits – climbed to a new high of 19.2 per cent.

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said the commercial book benefited from higher interest rates and broad-based growth in non-interest income activities, which was moderated by higher funding costs for treasury markets.

“During the quarter, we commenced work to strengthen the resilience of our technology while awaiting completion of the independent review into the recent digital disruptions,” he added.

“While there is some macroeconomic uncertainty… our longstanding prudence in building general allowance reserves and maintaining strong capital ratios will position us well to withstand headwinds,” he said, adding that the bank will continue to capture business opportunities.

DBS’ commercial book’s second-quarter net interest income rose 54 per cent year on year to $3.58 billion.

This was driven by a 96 basis point jump in net interest margin (NIM) – a key gauge of a bank’s profitability – to 2.81 per cent.

Commercial book net fee income rose 7 per cent to $823 million – the first year-on-year increase in six quarters.

Wealth management fees were buoyed by higher bancassurance and investment product sales, and card fees grew on the back of higher spending, including for travel.

These increases were moderated by a 5 per cent decline in transaction service fees led by trade finance.

Fee income is likely to expand at a high single-digit percentage in the second half, and at a mid single-digit for the full year, said Mr Gupta.

He foresees a further fee income lift from the cards business due to higher spending, and continued momentum in wealth management, including from net new money inflows of $12 billion in the first half of the year.

There is also “upside bias to NIM from current levels” amid US interest rate increases in the second half of the year and continued support from one-fifth of the bank’s commercial book which has not been repriced yet, said Mr Gupta.