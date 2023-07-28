Banks to start charging customers for Singdollar cheques by Nov 1

SINGAPORE - Seven major banks in Singapore - Citibank, DBS Bank, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB - will begin charging individuals for Singapore dollar (SGD)-denominated cheques by Nov 1 this year.

Other banks will do so by July 1, 2024. Charges for USD-denominated cheques will also be implemented in phases.

This comes amid falling cheque usage in Singapore and, in turn, higher costs of handling cheques, noted the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) on Friday.

Cheque transaction volumes here have fallen sharply by almost 70 per cent in the past six years, from 61 million in 2016 to less than 19 million in 2022.

Correspondingly, the average cost of clearing a cheque has quadrupled since 2016 to 40 cents in 2021. If cheque volumes continue to fall further, that cost is projected to increase to up to $6 by 2025.

These costs are fast becoming unsustainable for banks to continue absorbing these costs, said MAS and ABS.

Cheque processing costs include cheque clearing costs associated with the cheque truncation system (CTS) and other bank operating costs.

The new charges will vary according to the individual banks.

While MAS intends to eliminate corporate cheques by end-2025, individuals have a longer leeway and can continue using cheques and cashier orders for the foreseeable future, or at least until the CTS - essentially a cheque clearing system - is completely terminated.

This is to give individuals time to familiarise themselves with alternative payment methods, including PayNow, GIRO and e-wallets, and make a full transition away from cheques and cashier orders.

MAS and ABS will further help to develop appropriate initiatives to assist remaining individual cheque users in their transition to alternative payment methods.

There will be another public consultation exercise next year to set out the initiatives and timeline to eliminate individual cheques and terminate the CTS.

By then, individuals can use the electronic deferred payment (EDP) solution - to be launched by end-2025 - to make deferred payment or issue a cashiers’ order without the need for cheques. The EDP will leverage on existing payment solutions like PayNow and GIRO.

The first round of public consultation, which was carried in November and December 2022, found that individuals who were still using cheques did so mainly for property-related transactions. They were also willing to pay for cheque-processing costs, as such payments tend to be occasional and less frequent.