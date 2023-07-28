Banks to start charging customers for Singdollar cheques by Nov 1

SINGAPORE - Seven major banks in Singapore - Citibank, DBS Bank, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB - will begin charging individuals for Singapore dollar (SGD)-denominated cheques by Nov 1 this year.
Other banks will do so by July 1, 2024. Charges for USD-denominated cheques will also be implemented in phases.
This comes amid falling cheque usage in Singapore and, in turn, higher costs of handling cheques, noted the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) on Friday.
Cheque transaction volumes here have fallen sharply by almost 70 per cent in the past six years, from 61 million in 2016 to less than 19 million in 2022.
Correspondingly, the average cost of clearing a cheque has quadrupled since 2016 to 40 cents in 2021. If cheque volumes continue to fall further, that cost is projected to increase to up to $6 by 2025.
These costs are fast becoming unsustainable for banks to continue absorbing these costs, said MAS and ABS.
Cheque processing costs include cheque clearing costs associated with the cheque truncation system (CTS) and other bank operating costs.
The new charges will vary according to the individual banks.
While MAS intends to eliminate corporate cheques by end-2025, individuals have a longer leeway and can continue using cheques and cashier orders for the foreseeable future, or at least until the CTS - essentially a cheque clearing system - is completely terminated.
This is to give individuals time to familiarise themselves with alternative payment methods, including PayNow, GIRO and e-wallets, and make a full transition away from cheques and cashier orders.
MAS and ABS will further help to develop appropriate initiatives to assist remaining individual cheque users in their transition to alternative payment methods.
There will be another public consultation exercise next year to set out the initiatives and timeline to eliminate individual cheques and terminate the CTS.
By then, individuals can use the electronic deferred payment (EDP) solution - to be launched by end-2025 - to make deferred payment or issue a cashiers’ order without the need for cheques. The EDP will leverage on existing payment solutions like PayNow and GIRO.
The first round of public consultation, which was carried in November and December 2022, found that individuals who were still using cheques did so mainly for property-related transactions. They were also willing to pay for cheque-processing costs, as such payments tend to be occasional and less frequent.
Individuals whom The Straits Times spoke to said writing cheques offers them an added sense of security.
Public service officer Jackson Wu writes cheques for routine instalment payments such as housing and vehicle loans, and does not use e-payment options such as Paylah and PayNow or the ATM NETS contactless payment because he does not want to link normal transactions to his bank accounts.
Mr Wu said: “While such transactions are legitimate, I think there is a chance for the transaction details and e-signature to be hijacked inadvertently by hackers.”
For others, it is the difficulty in remembering login details for online payment systems.
“Generally, older folks don’t really remember their logins for the apps. For example, just yesterday, my client couldn’t set up PayNow via his NRIC because he forgot his login details,” said insurance agent Ng Wen Jie, who also wrote a cheque when paying for his house.
Mr Ng, 33, said: “Many banks allow Singpass login, but a couple do not.”
Hard stop for corporate cheques
Like individuals, companies will be charged for SGD-denominated cheques by Nov 1 this year, with charges for USD-denominated cheques being implemented in phases.
This change will make cheque clearing costs more uniform across the banks, as currently the various banks have different charges in place for the different denominations.
Banks will also stop issuing cheque books to corporate customers sometime before the implementation of the EDP solution, and stop processing all corporate cheques by Jan 1, 2026.