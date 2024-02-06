NTUC, SNEF working to soften blow of more layoffs in 2024

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s alliance of the labour movement and employers expect more workers to lose their jobs in the coming months, and urge them – as well as bosses – to work with it to soften the blow.

Calling the outlook “sobering”, National Trades Union Congress Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng forecast an uptrend in retrenchments in 2024, a year described as “fragile” by economists, given geopolitical tensions and technological disruptions.

He said: “It is going to be a tough year for our workers. We are already starting to see signs, particularly with retrenchment figures doubling and wage growth stagnating, or even declining.”

In 2023, when the Singapore economy grew 1.2 per cent, 14,320 local workers were let go, more than double that of 2022 when growth was 3.6 per cent.

Growth forecast for 2024 is between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.

While the labour movement has stepped up its work to prepare workers for new jobs and careers, the fall from the axe this year could at best, be cushioned.

Recent rounds of layoffs are rising due to the structural alignment of businesses into new opportunities as well as the exit of lower value-added businesses from Singapore, said Mr Ng.

Mr Ng was speaking to reporters on Feb 6 at the first annual pre-budget media briefing that it is co-hosting with the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) whose members – on their end – are grappling with rising business costs.

Top on the two partners’ wish list for Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who will open the 2024 Budget session on Feb 16, includes financial support for displaced workers to tide them over in the short term, and collaborative training with firms to help them move into new jobs.

Raising the SkillsFuture training credit for individuals is also on the cards.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is expected to announce boosters for displaced workers in the Budget session.

In NTUC’s annual survey of about 2,000 workers in December 2023 and January, almost 40 per cent of Singaporean workers said they were likely to lose their jobs in 2024, a jump from 25 per cent in 2023. About 12 per cent of the respondents were unsure, leaving less than half – 48 per cent – confident of keeping their posts.

Unemployment in 2023 remained low at 1.9 per cent, and while 89,400 jobs were added – higher than the 61,500 in pre-pandemic 2019 – job growth has begun to slide.

SNEF president Robert Yap said some aspects of the job shedding that is rocking Singapore are “positive” – they shake up the unproductive segments and help keep industries healthy.

But he called on employers to rope in the alliance early, because that would allow proactive intervention to save jobs, or resettle workers into new jobs.